New Casey’s General Store in Belton upgrades food options, offers more seating

Those looking to grab a bite in Belton might soon consider a new Casey’s General Store.

The gas station and convenience store will be built down the road on 163rd Street from the current Casey’s. It will feature a bigger full-service kitchen, larger menu and more seating than the current store, which will close once the new location opens.

Plans for the store are a prototype for future Casey’s General Stores. Changes play up the popularity of the chain’s freshly cooked food offerings. The 6,000-square-foot building is double the size of many current Casey’s stores. The new Belton location will be closer to traffic coming off Interstate 49.

Casey’s vice president of marketing and advertising for Casey’s said several considerations went into choosing Belton as a location for the new concept.

“As much as possible, Casey’s looks at what the community needs, the amount of space we are able to secure for a site, as well as sales and operational considerations to inform store format,” Megan Elfers said in a press release.

The new Casey’s store will be in the Cornerstone Pointe Development area, which already includes the Belton Cracker Barrel. That restaurant opened as the first Cracker Barrel in Cass County in 2018.

Steve Havens, the managing partner of the Cornerstone Pointe Development, says the 16-acre area has been around for a while, but is expected to see more growth soon.

“It’s good timing. The NorthPoint Development is going in,” Havens said. “They are going to generate a lot of traffic. We are just excited its time has come.”

NorthPoint Development, which broke ground in the fall of 2018, is a planned 148-acre flex industrial campus just north of Cornerstone Pointe on the former site of Southview Golf Course.

David Clements, director of planning and building for the City of Belton, said the area around 163rd Street and Interstate 49 is also expected to see rapid development. While the city did not seek out the prototype model for Casey’s, Clements agrees it makes sense for the company to upgrade.

“These conveniences stores are all very competitive. Casey’s full service kitchen can offer amenities the existing story doesn’t have,” Clements said.

Belton also received a restaurant upgrade from a national chain when the new Panera Bread went into Belton Marketplace. The store, which opened in 2018, was the Kansas City area’s first “Generation IV” Panera. Like the Casey’s, the Belton Panera is larger than others in the chain. It includes a drive-thru service and an outdoor patio dining area.

Another new eatery on the horizon for Belton is on the North Avenue corridor. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant is scheduled to open near Starlight Drive and East North Avenue in 2020.

The new Casey’s General Store project is expected to get underway in spring of 2020. Casey’s, which celebrated its 50th year in business in 2018, has more than 2,000 locations in 16 states.