A friendly face at Peculiar Medical Clinic honored

Cass Regional Medical Center Employee of the Quarter award recipient Karen Roberts (right), seen here with award presenter Patty Land, is getting recognition for her happy attitude on the job. Courtesy photo

Cass Regional employee of the quarter

A friendly face at Peculiar Medical Clinic is honored as the Cass Regional Medical Center’s Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2019. Karen Roberts is getting the award for being upbeat and happy on the job, as well as positively representing Cass Regional’s mission and vision.

In a press release, Roberts said she loves working at Peculiar Medical Clinic.

“I get to work with friends. They are all people I admire. The best part about my job is helping our patients,” Roberts said.

With her award, Roberts also gets am extra paid day off, a designated parking space for the quarter in addition to a pin, crystal star award, cake and balloons.

Tax Revenue sent out in Cass County

Cass County Collector of Revenue Chris Molendorp released $689,325 in property tax disbursements to 52 separate political subdivisions and the State of Missouri for July 2019. This figure was up over $5,000 from July of 2018.

Most of the money went to Cass County’s 14 public school districts, which received a total of $424,003. The second largest recipients were 18 of Cass County’s 23 cities and villages, which received a total of $64,793. Cass County’s 14 fire and ambulance districts received a total of $55,107.

A full disbursement report is available through Collector Molendorp’s office at 816-380-8377 or collector@casscounty.com.

Community Feedback Wanted

Cass Regional Medical Center and the Cass County Health Department are hoping to get public feedback on health needs in the community. The organizations are updating a 2016 Cass County Community Health Needs Assessment.

The goal of the current survey is to assess progress on community health needs identified three years ago. The information gathered will help plan future health care services in the area. To participate go to the surveymonkey site at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/CassCo_Stakeholders_CHNA2019.The survey is open until Sept. 6. For more information, call Cass Regional at 816- 380-3474 or Cass County Health Department at 816-380-8427.

Mini Mud Run

Hawk Ridge Park is the site of Raymore’s mini mud run scheduled for Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. The Raymore Parks & Recreation event is for children ages 4 to 12. It will include mud, water and a number of outdoor obstacles. It is sponsored by the Community Bank of Raymore, Smile Doctors and Dave’s Bike Shop. Walk-up registration the day of the event is $30.