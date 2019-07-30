Harrisonville online bill pay knocked out by storms in Boston

Harrisonville resident Jason Winter is the 71st National Auctioneers Association president. David.net

Harrisonville online bill pay for utilities went offline in July, thanks to storms in the Boston area.

The City of Harrisonville phone and online utility billing portals started having technical issues after storms in the East damaged the data facility that maintains the portals. While this convenience is offline, residents are still expected to pay bills on time.

Residents can pay their bills by either check or money order in the 24-hour drop box located in front of City Hall. Credit or debit cards can be used to make a payment during normal business hours at the City Hall front desk. Past due accounts are charged a $50 administrative fee. Questions about utility payments can be directed to City Hall at 816-380-8900.

Harrisonville asphalt and slurry seal starting

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The City of Harrisonville’s Street Department is starting its delayed 2019 Asphalt and Slurry Seal programs the first week of August. The program was postponed from June due to heavy rains. Crews will mill asphalt on South Halsey Avenue from South Street to Briarwood Aug. 1 to Aug. 2. Paving will start Aug. 7 to 8. Other streets to be milled and resurfaced include South Edgevale Drive from South Street to Oakwood Street, Edgevale Terrace from Eastwood Road to James Street, North Halsey Avenue from Mechanic Street to Elm Street, Industrial Boulevard south one block from Locust Street and Plaza Drive. Several other streets in Harrisonville will have asphalt repairs and slurry seals completed. Any concerns can be directed to Streets Department Superintendent Rodney Jacobs at 816-380-8951.

New Raymore recycling service starts

Constable Sanitation will begin recycling pick-ups in Raymore on Aug. 1. Trash service transition from Jim’s Disposal to Constable Sanitation started mid-July. The recycling starts with the first pickup day in August. Information about pickup days is available at raymore.com/trash. As a part of the transition, any Jim’s Disposal carts should be left at the curb empty for pickup. To report a missed trash pick-up call Constable Sanitation at 816-535-2020.

New Belton trash service

A change of trash service in Belton means residents should double check their trash days. WCA Waste Corporation replaced Jim’s Disposal for residential trash service in Belton as of July 22. In the transition, some of the residential trash days have changed. A new map of planned trash days is available at www.belton.org. The City of Belton is providing a 96-gallon trash cart to each residence that has a serial number assigned to the street address. For those who cannot move the large tubs, the city has a limited number of smaller carts. They can be requested by calling City Hall at 816-331-4331 and will be distributed on an as-needed basis with preference given to elderly and disabled residents. Any Jim’s Disposal carts should be placed empty at the curb with the City of Belton trash carts for pick-up.

Cass County Master Gardener classes starting

A Master Gardeners program for Cass County starts Aug. 12 in Harrisonville. The classes, put on by the University of Missouri Extension Center, teach about horticulture, gardening and landscaping. Master Gardeners must be willing to volunteer at least 30 hours in their first year, and 20 hours each year after, in community and public gardening projects in the county. Classes will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays from Aug. 12 to Oct. 14. Master Gardeners serve as educators to help others in the community learn more about horticulture. The course costs $175. To register, call 816-380-8460.

Harrisonville parking special meeting

The Harrisonville Board of Aldermen will hold a special meeting on Aug. 8 to find out what the public thinks about parking on Bird Avenue. The board is contemplating making a section of Bird Avenue from Mechanic Street to South Street a no-parking zone on both sides of the street. The zone would be a safety precaution for motorists and pedestrians using the street, which is a main connector between two highways and a busy collector street in the city. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Community Church, 1606 Chapel Drive in Harrisonville.

Community feedback wanted

Cass Regional Medical Center and the Cass County Health Department are hoping to get public feedback on health needs in the community. The organizations are updating a 2016 Cass County Community Health Needs Assessment. The goal of the current survey is to assess progress on community health needs identified three years ago. The information gathered will help plan future health care services in the area. To participate go to the surveymonkey site at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CassCo_Stakeholders_CHNA2019. The survey is open until Friday, Sept. 6. For more information call Cass Regional at 816- 380-3474 or Cass County Health Department at 816-380-8427.

Dental clinic grant

Cass Community Health Foundation has received a $15,000 grant from the Peculiar Charitable Foundation. The funds will support the Cass County Dental Clinic, a safety-net dental clinic offering dental service to children from low-income, uninsured and Medicaid insured families. In 2018, the clinic treated more than 3,600 children in its two locations in Belton and Harrisonville. The Peculiar Charitable Foundation grant will help with general operating expenses of the clinic.

National Auctioneers president from Harrisonville

Jason Winter of Harrisonville is the 71st National Auctioneers Association president. Winter served as the organization’s vice president and was unanimously elected to the role at the 2019 Annual Business Meeting of the National Association of Auctioneers in New Orleans. Winter and his wife, Jennifer, own West Central Auction Company. Winter is also a broker for Century 21 West Central Real Estate and an instructor for the Kansas City Regional Board of Realtors. Winter is in the Harrisonville Rotary, a member of the Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce and a Trustee on the Cass County Information Center Board. He has been a member of the National Auctioneers Association since 1996 and was recently inducted into the Missouri Auctioneer’s Hall of Fame.