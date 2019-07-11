The Peculiar Drive-In will be back soon

The Peculiar Drive-In is expected to re-open after the city’s Board of Aldermen approved a special-use permit for the building site.

New lease for Peculiar Drive-In

The Peculiar Drive-In is getting a new lease and will be back soon with the same type of menu it has served up for more than 60 years. Current owner Mike Cobern promises tenderloins, burgers and shakes will be back now that Peculiar aldermen have given the go-ahead on proper permits to re-open. The drive-in operated continually at the same location since 1956. It closed in 2018.







The Peculiar Board of Alderman has approved a special-use permit for the restaurant to re-open. The building was closed for more than 180 days and does not conform to current set-back zoning for the town, making it non-conforming to current city codes. The new permit is good for 10 years.





Sounds of South Kansas City Concert

A packed house greeted the inaugural Sounds of South Kansas City Concert at Centerview on June 27. The Raymore Community Foundation sponsored the new community band.







The 2019 edition of the group included 55 members. Raymore Communications Specialist Melissa Harmer and Assistant City Manager Mike Ekey hosted the performance, which featured show tunes, marches and a veterans’ salute. The band rehearsed through June before the concert.





Free Hawaiian Themed Concert in Raymore

The Raymore Arts Commission is hosting a free concert on July 12 at Centerview. The event will have a tropical theme, with St. Paradise Steel Drum Band heading up the Island Night concert. The band is scheduled to play from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket. Hawaiian shirts are welcome, but optional.

Raymore City blood drive

Free Royals tickets are available for those giving blood at the City of Raymore Blood Drive on Wednesday July 31 at Centerview. All donors will be eligible for two free tickets to a Royals game, a Royals T-shirt or a $5 gift card to the online MLB store. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Online appointments are available at http://bit.ly/731blood

Golf tournament for Harrisonville parks

The sixth annual Harrisonville Parks and Recreation Foundation Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, July 26. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Harrisonville Dog Park project.







Teams can sign up for a $75 entry fee per player. There will be an 8:30 shot gun start at Country Creek Golf Club-Hoot’s Hollow in Pleasant Hill. Lunch and beverages will be provided after the tournament. For more information contact Chris Deal at 816-380-8985.

Grin and Bear it Run

The 10th annual Grin & Bear it Run, sponsored by Cass Regional Medical Center, is open for registration. The run, which honors the memory of Cara Jo Roberts, raises money to help the Patient Assistance Fund at the hospital. The 5K is scheduled for Sept. 28. It will be followed by a free celebration with activities for children and giveaways to celebrate the Cass Regional 10th anniversary on Rock Haven Road. The event is open to the public.