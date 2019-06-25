Know the rules in LS and Cass before setting off fireworks, or check out big displays

The Lee’s Summit Symphony is scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. at Powell Gardens’ Booms & Blooms June 29. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. Courtesy of Powell Gardens

If you’re planning a Fourth with a lot of sparkle and noise, check out your city’s ordinances before you stock up. The good news is that fireworks can be sold and set off in most Cass County cities and in Lee’s Summit.

Lee’s Summit has an unusual rule about purchasing fireworks (you need a permit), but they’re allowed.

Some rules are pretty common sense. No tossing fireworks from a moving vehicle seems a fairly practical bit of advice, for instance. And too many lives have been taken because of guns being fired in the air.

In nearly every city, you can give up on those big fireworks – bottle rockets, Roman candles and missiles, for instance.

Always look at the dates and hours you’re allowed to set off your stash of fireworks. In Harrisonville, for instance, you can have fun with them for a few days, but chill after midnight on July 3 and 4, 10 p.m. other days.

In Raymore, as in Harrisonville, you can have your fun between July 1 and 4, but check the city rules to find the hours. And be sure to check for rules like no setting them off on public property, another common-sense rule that’s too often ignored.

In Belton, you can light those sparklers and make a bang starting June 28, but again, look closely at the hours they’re allowed. Most cities ask you to stop by 10 p.m., with the exception of July 4 (and in some cases, July 3).

In Lee’s Summit, stands are open, but it is not legal to set off fireworks just yet.

In Lee’s Summit, look for the 20 approved fireworks tents throughout the city. Fireworks sold at those stands can be discharged within city limits, but there are several restrictions to follow in order to stay legal and safe. A violation of the fireworks laws in Lee’s Summit could result in a fine of up to $500.

The City of Lee’s Summit only allows residents to shoot off approved fireworks on July 2, 3 and 4. On July 2 and 3, hours are restricted to between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. On July 4, the hours extend until midnight.

A Lee’s Summit Fireworks Permit is required for every household planning to set off fireworks. The permits are free and simply require an understanding of the local fireworks code which is printed on the permit. They are available online at cityofLS.net or any of the spots in the city that sell the fireworks.

Among the prohibited fireworks are bottle rockets, missiles and Roman candles. Parachutes are OK if they do not suspend illuminated materials. Sky lanterns are also against the law. Residents under 16 must be supervised by a parent or guardian when shooting off fireworks. It is also illegal to shoot fireworks within 600 feet of a church, school, hospital or mental health facility.

Advice from area fire departments: Have a water hose or bucket available in case of small fires. It is also smart to avoid areas of dry vegetation. Do not dispose of fireworks trash inside the house, in case it is not fully extinguished.

Community interaction officer Carmen Spaeth from the Lee’s Summit Police Department says they usually have extra patrols for the nights fireworks are legal in order to handle the large amount of complaint calls. Two big issues are trash left behind and making sure the person setting off fireworks is doing it on their own property.

“The biggest complaint about trash is that people shoot them off in cul-de-sacs or on the street, which they aren’t supposed to do,” Spaeth said.

Or go the safe route and enjoy one of the professional displays and celebrations in the area:

▪ June 29: Booms & Blooms: Powell Gardens is hosting the 25th and final installments of its Booms & Blooms events. Tickets are required for non-members. Events start at 3 p.m. with children’s activities. The Lee’s Summit Symphony is scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. In the event of rain, the celebration will move to June 30.

▪ June 29: Spirit of America Celebration: Raymore Parks and Recreation is offering food trucks, games and free activities for kids at Recreation Park from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks start at dusk.

▪ July 3: Legacy Blast: Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation is offering the annual Legacy Blast fireworks celebration which includes concessions, free face painting, balloon artists and bounce houses for kids 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to start around 9:30 p.m. In the case of a rainout, the event will be rescheduled to Friday, July 5.

▪ July 4: Harrisonville Hometown Celebration: Harrisonville Parks and Recreation will host all-day activities at City Park on July 4. The event starts at 11 a.m. with a bike parade for all ages. The outdoor pool will be open for extended hours from noon to 8 p.m. with special games and contests in the afternoon. At 4 p.m. free family entertainment begins. Fireworks will start at dusk.