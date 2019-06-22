Cynthia Randazzo, Cass Community Health Foundation (CCHF) president, and Jim Person (right), newly elected CCHF Board of Directors chairman, presented Dr. Kenny Southwick (center) with a chair to recognize his former service as CCHF board of directors chairman. Courtesy photo

Moving Wall Comes to Harrisonville

The Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is in Harrisonville June 27 to July 1. The wall will be on display at Mill Walk Mall parking lot.

American Legion Post 42 is sponsoring the visit of the wall, which was created as a way for those who could not go to the National Memorial to still experience the power of the monument. A grand opening ceremony at 7 p.m. on June 27 will include recognition of all veterans and special recognition for veterans of the Vietnam War. About 50,000 people are expected to visit the Moving Wall during its stay in Harrisonville.

Harrisonville Elementary School second-graders raised nearly $2,000 to support The Moving Wall. The students sold patriotic products at their annual Liberty Kids Store to raise the funds. The store was open to students during school for two days. Students donated the funds raised from their efforts to help support the exhibit coming to Harrisonville June 27 to July 1.

Harrisonville MoPEP grant

A grant from the Missouri Public Energy Pool will again help support upgrades to the Harrisonville electrical system. The $8,237 grant is part of the MoPEP Power Infrastructure Modernization Grant Program. The money will help improve Harrisonville’s electric distribution system, including an emergency utility pole replacement following a severe winter storm.

The grant is the third awarded to Harrisonville as part of the MoPEP grant program. The first two were much larger grants, including a 2015 grant of $91,811 to install new fiber optics for the City’s electrical SCADA system. A January 2019 grant for $116,550 was used toward the cost of new transmission lines for an area near Precision Drive and the rebuilding of an electrical line on Forrest Street. The MoPEP Power Infrastructure Modernization Grant Program assists MoPEP municipal utilities to invest in long-term capital assets of their local electric systems.

Tax revenue sent out in Cass County

Cass County Collector of Revenue Chris Molendorp released $892,058 in property tax disbursements for 2019. This figure was up over $177,000 from May of 2018. Most of the money went to Cass County’s 14 public school districts, which received a total of $557, 851. The second largest recipients were 19 of Cass County’s cities and villages, which received a total of $89,246. Cass County’s 14 fire and ambulance districts received a total of $63,747. A full disbursement report is available through Collector Molendorp’s office at 816-380-8377 or collector@casscounty.com.

Harrisonville road work delay

The 2019 Harrisonville Asphalt and Slurry Seal program is getting a late start this summer. Projects were originally slated to begin in early June, but were delayed by rain in the month of May.

Soggy conditions are not ideal for the road improvement projects. The 2019 asphalt program has been rescheduled to the last week of July. The slurry seal program was re-scheduled for a mid-July start. The projects will improve conditions of Harrisonville roads and prevent moisture from getting under the streets to create cracks and holes. Roads will be closed to through traffic during the project, but local traffic will still be able to pass by.

Residents living in areas where work will be done will be notified before crews begin working in their neighborhood.

Free health screening in Archie

Cass Regional Medical Center is providing free health screenings from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m at the Archie City Hall on Friday, June 28. The screenings include free blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, blood sugar screening and a lipid profile. The lipid profile, which measures total cholesterol, HDL, LDL and triglycerides is most accurate if participants fast at least 12 hours before the screening. Take medications as usual with water only. No appointments are necessary.

Raymore trash transition

The City of Raymore is changing waste service. The city canceled its contract with Jim’s Disposal and has awarded a new contract to Constable Sanitation Inc.

Pending final city council approval, Constable Sanitation will begin picking up trash on July 14. The rate for Constable Sanitation will be $12.95 per month, per residence and includes trash and yard waste. Recycling is available for an additional $5.20. Residents may opt out of recycling service by contacting City Hall. New carts delivered throughout town will contain an information packet about the change.

Raymore Spirit of America Celebration

The Raymore Spirit of America Celebration is scheduled for June 29 at Recreational Park from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event, sponsored by Community Bank of Raymore and Discover Vision Centers includes live music, food trucks, games and activities for kids.

The celebration will also include a fireworks display, which will begin at dusk.

Rotary Club awards

The Rotary Club of Harrisonville celebrated its accomplishments for the year, presented awards and installed new officers during the annual Installation and Awards Dinner on Wednesday, June 12. Each year, the club presents three major awards during its Installation Dinner. April McLaughlin received the Above Self Award for her work on the Love the Square Board. Glenn Aversman’s work on the club’s flag program helped earn him the 2019 Rotarian of the Year award. The President’s Award went to Larry Pfautsch for producing the Rotary newsletter.

Cass Regional Auxiliary Scholarship

Jacob Lambertz of Freeman, Missouri, won the annual Cass Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship. The yearly scholarship is designated for a high school graduate from Cass County who has been accepted by or is enrolled in an program leading to a career in healthcare.

Lambertz graduated from Cass Midway R-1 High School in 2015 and was accepted into the nursing program at the University of Central Missouri. Lambertz is currently a senior nursing student working towards his bachelor of science in nursing. After graduation, Lambertz would like to work as an emergency department nurse and obtain his Certified Emergency Nurse. His long term goal is to become a flight nurse in the Kansas City area.