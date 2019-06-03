Students at two Cass County high schools contribute to community

The Belton Singers entertained residents of the Foxwood Springs assisted-living facility in Raymore. Courtesy photo

Giving of themselves

As the school year wound down, students at two Cass County high schools found different ways to contribute to the community. The Belton Singers entertained residents of the Foxwood Springs assisted-living facility in Raymore, and Harrisonville High School student Austen Cesonis donated blood during the school’s spring drive, which collected 71 units. The school’s spring drive collected 71 units for the Community Blood Center.

Ray-Pec’s ‘Robber Bridegroom’ awarded

“The Robber Bridegroom,” presented last fall at Raymore-Peculiar High School, must have been one heck of a drama production.

When Starlight Theatre handed out its Blue Star Awards late last month, “The Robber Bridegroom” took the top honor of Outstanding Overall Production.

In addition, Abby Ball was recognized for her choreography for “The Robber Bridegroom” by winning the award for Outstanding Artistic Contribution by a Student.

The production also won awards for Outstanding Ensemble and Outstanding Hair and Makeup Design.

The Blue Star Awards recognize excellence in high school musical theater over the just-concluded academic year.

Belton, HHS students chosen for elite academy

Harrisonville High School students Walker Holden and Hunter Baker, as well as George Coupland and Mitchel Wells from Belton High School, have been selected to participate in the 2019 Missouri Scholars Academy, a three-week residential program that starts June 9 for 330 of Missouri’s academically talented students at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

The Missouri Scholars Academy is designed to give participants, after their sophomore year, an opportunity to pursue studies that differ from traditional approaches to education. Guest lecture, forums, films and other events reinforce and extend the curriculum.

The students will be involved in enrichment programs that teach abstract concepts and theories. Each student will pick a major and minor study. Participants will be expected to participate in daily classes and social activities.

Selection to the academy is based on test scores, grade point average and essays.

Harrisonville honors graduating seniors

A number of seniors left Harrisonville High School with $500 scholarships for ranking in the top 15 percent of their class in all four years there.

They are Jill Bachman, Madison Barnes, Zach Chaney, Briseida Chavez, Briana Chiodini, Haley Holden, Peyton Holden, Ayllip Khieu, Bailey Kliewer, Ethan Kohl, Lauren Lasure, Michelle Marrs, Lily Maxwell, Arjiana Owens-Gonzales, Gage Weber and Peyton Zaring.

They were honored for that accomplishment on the final day of class at the Senior Excellence in Academics Ceremony, a joint effort of Harrisonville High School and the Harrisonville Public School Foundation. A number of other recognitions and scholarships noted, too. Among them:

▪ Briana Chiodini, Peyton Holden, Ayllip Khieu, Lily Maxwell and Jordan Shore are being inducted into school’s ACT Wall of Fame for scoring at least 30 on the ACT college entrance exam.

▪ Students graduating with a four-year GPA of 4.0 or higher: Jill Bachman, Madison Barnes, Zachary Chaney, Briseida Chavez, Briana Chiodini, Emilee Cox, Haley Holden, Peyton Holden, Ayllip Khieu, Bailey Kliewer, Ethan Kohl, Lauren Lasure, Michelle Marrs, Lily Maxwell, Arjiana Owens-Gonzales, Gage Weber and Peyton Zaring.

▪ Oustanding students in each academic department: Kellie Street, social studies; Zach Austin, band; Max Allen, speech; Peyton Holden, drama; Hailey White, art; Sarah Burton, journalism; Ethan Kohl, science; Peyton Holden, math; Lauren Lasure, communication arts; Peyton Holden, vocal music; Jillyan Talmage, French; Bruno Garrido, Spanish; Hannah Kreimeyer, business; Gage Weber, technology; Ayllip Khieu, Kyrklind Mangan and Lance Kidd, robotics.

Speech/debate nationals await Ray-Pec students

Several students from Raymore-Peculiar High School earned spots at the National Speech and Debate Association competition June 16-21 in Dallas.

They did so through individual performances at the Speech and Debate Show Me District tournament, where Ray-Pec won the district championship in speech and took second place in the overall speech sweepstakes. Qualifying for nationals are:

▪ Tevin Chavez, district champ in Dramatic Interpretation.

▪ Ella Schnake, district champ in Program Oral Interpretation.

▪ Tevin Chavez and Alec Heriford, district champions in Duo Interpretation.

▪ Katie Clewell, who finished second in Informative Speaking.

▪ Alec Heriford, who took third place in Dramatic Interpretation.

▪ Brenden Lucas, who finished third in International Extemporaneous Speaking.

▪ Jaden Lanza and Brenden Lucas, third-place winners in Policy Debate.

▪ Ian Van Horn, who finished fourth in Humorous Interpretation.

At a statewide competition sponsored by a different organization, Ray-Pec won the first-ever state Speech Sweepstakes Championship. This was the first year that the Missouri State High School Activities Association gave a team championship award in speech and a championship award in debate.

Ray-Pec students were state champions in two individual events: as well: Tevin Chavez and Alec Heriford in Duet Acting, and Ella Schnake in Storytelling.

Raymore-Peculiar placed second in the state for its Readers Theatre entry, “Animal Farm,” and Tevin Chavez placed second in Dramatic Interpretation.

Bailey Martin won third place in Prose.