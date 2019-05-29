20 area kids — including one from Belton — will compete in the KC SuperStar contest

Harrisonville High School Principal Mark Wiegers is pictured with the three Principal’s Choice artists and pieces from the school’s art show. Truman’s portrait of Ian McKellen is on the wall. Courtesy photo

Belton singer is semifinalist in KC SuperStar contest

Twenty area high school students — including one from Belton — will compete June 3 in the semifinals of the 2019 KC SuperStar contest, which will award a $10,000 scholarship to the top high school singer.

The free event begins at 7 p.m. in the White Theatre of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, which sponsors the competition. Those planning to attend are asked to bring canned and paper goods for the Jewish Family Services Food pantry.

Among the competitors will be Rachel Hudson from the Belton High School. Homeschool student Lydia Williams is also among the semifinalists.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Jewish Community Center is at 5801 W. 115th St. in Overland Park.

Students of the Month aspire to military careers

The Harrisonville High School faculty has chosen graduating seniors Briana Chiodini and Max Allen as Students of the Month for May.

Chiodini, the daughter of Chris and Rachelle Chiodini, will attend the United States Naval Academy next fall, where she plans a course of study related to science and math. She is the first female student from HHS to be appointed the naval academy. She wants to serve active duty in the Navy. At school, Chiodini has been the captain of the swim team and a section leader in choir and band. She’s also involved in peer helpers, theater, National Honor Society and Students Against Destructive Decisions.

Her hobbies include music, serving at church and dog sitting.

Allen is the son of Dave and Laurel Allen. He has been president of the speech and debate team and was involved in theater, Students Against Destructive Decisions, art club, Winter Guard, audio/visual team, Wildcat Network and Missouri Youth in Government.

His hobbies include playing and restoring guitars, as well as working out. Allen plans to enlist in the Missouri National Guard as an infantryman and then attend Missouri Southern State University once he has completed basic training and advanced individual training. After college, he hopes to transfer to active duty Army and become part of the 75th Ranger Regiment and attend sniper school.

Design video games? He can do it

Matthew Thompson, a student at Raymore-Peculiar High School, won the state championship in video game design at the Technology Student Association State Conference last month in Joplin.

That performance qualified him for the national TSA conference June 28 through July 2 in the Washington D.C. area. Seven other Ray-Pec students also are going to nationals -- two of them in more than one event:

▪ Charlie Foulke and Ryan Jones, who took second place in board game design at the state conference.

▪ Vincent Como, who finished second in transportation modeling.

▪ Harrison Jones, who took second place in CAD engineering, finishing only a half point behind first place.

▪ Cameron Gillespie, who won third place in CAD engineering.

▪ >Jacob Boles, Cameron Gillespie, Harrison Jones and Trent Oberlander, who finished third in computer integrated manufacturing.

Pleasant Hill honors special ed para

The Pleasant Hill School District has presented this year’s ABC award to Jennifer Meiries, early childhood special education paraprofessional.

The annual award is given to a classified staffer for exemplary service. Colleagues say Meiries teaches creatively and “seeks out the kiddos who are having a rough day and does what she can to work with them and make them feel special.”

“Her kind words and actions are what the kids see and hear each and every day,” the district said.

Artistry on display in Harrisonville

Connor Truman’s charcoal portrait of British actor Ian McKellen was the overall winner in the 11th annual art show hosted by the Harrisonville High School art department.

The school is purchasing the work for permanent display.

Truman was one of three winners of the Principal’s Choice award. The others were Piper Foreman for “Animal Eye” and Nick Saffels for “Scratch Art of Dog.”

Honor Club at Sherwood Middle

The Sherwood Middle School Honor Club inducted new members on May 14.

They are Lexi Mitchell, Kale Attebery, Tristen Baugh, Benjamin Breeding, Emalee Tate, Adie Weil, Brailee Graves, Avery Dalton, Hannah Toombs, Ryan Murphy, Bryson Sanders, Karlee Shockely, Darla Chastain, Ashley Kagarice, Kadience Hill, Miyah Swigart, Anna Cantrell, Joey Henley, Hayden Walton, Hailey Smith, Ariah Cook, Karter Schrock, Trinady Powell, Natalie Klinkenberg, Joslyne Trout and Ali Keeney.