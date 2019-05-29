Jazz on Lawn first of Raymore Arts Commission concert series

Chief nursing officer Twila Buckner and Emergency Department Manager Ian McDowell with Cass Regional Medical Center Employee of the Quarter award recipient John Campbell.

Jazz on the Lawn in Raymore

The lawn at Centerview is the site of a free summer concert on June 14. The Jazz on the Lawn event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. is free. It will feature the Brad Allen Trio. Bring your own blanket or chair. This event is the first of the Raymore Arts Commission summer concert series.

On July 12, the summer concert series celebrates Island Night with St. Paradise Steen Drum Band.

Free Family Art Day

The Raymore Arts Commission is hosting a Family Art Day at 10 a.m. Saturday June 8 at Centerview. Children will paint a flower pot and plant a flower at the event. All supplies are provided and the event is free to attend. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Contact Communications Specialist Melissa Harmer at 816-892-3002 or mmcghee@raymore.com to register.

Summer Scene call for artists

The Raymore Arts Commission invites local artists and makers to apply for booth space at the annual Summer Scene arts and music festival. The festival is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 24 at Centerview. The Summer Scene festival features handmade items for sale from vendors; a community art project; and artist demonstrations. Booth fees are $25. For more information contact Communications Specialist Melissa Harmer at 816-892-3002 or mmcghee@raymore.com.

Big Truck Night

The Cass County Public Library is hosting a Big Truck Night in Harrisonville. The event will feature vehicles from MoDOT, the City of Harrisonville and the Harrisonville Fire and Police Department. Kids are invited to explore and get up close with the trucks and emergency vehicles. The event is scheduled for Monday, June 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Belton waste changes

The Belton City Council members voted unanimously to terminate the contract for solid waste collection services with Jim’s Disposal Service LLC. Jim’s Disposal will continue to pick up trash in Belton for 60 days with a final trash pick-up in Belton on Monday, July 15 and Tuesday July 16. The city will accept proposals from solid waste vendors for a new contract.

The 96-gallon curbside waste pick-up carts currently offered to Belton residents are owned by Jim’s Disposal and will be scheduled for removal after the service contract expires. The City will be sending notices with more information and a timeline to all residents who receive trash service. Additionally, updates will be posted on the City’s website and Facebook page.

Belton Police using Everbridge

The Belton Police Department is asking citizens to sign up for Everbridge. Everbridge is the Cass County citizen notification system. Accounts can be set up on the website, www.casscountyesb.com or by calling 816-887-1953.

Peculiar garage sale

The City of Peculiar is hosting a city-wide garage sale on Saturday, June 1. Locations and addresses of sales are available on the City Wide Garage Sale Map which is available on the City of Peculiar website at www.cityofpeculiar.com. All participating locations are within Peculiar City limits.

Mental Health first aid training

The Harrisonville University of Missouri Extension office will offer a day-long training on Saturday, July 27 to help people recognize the signs of mental health and substance use problems. One in five Americans has a mental illness. Symptoms can be difficult to detect.

People in need of mental health services often do not get them. The Mental Health First Aid class prepares participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis and help them get the appropriate support and resources. This course is an eight hour class.

For more information or to participate in a Mental Health First Aid training in Harrisonville visit https://www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org/take-a-course/find-a-course/ or contact University of Missouri Extension Cass Center at 816-380-8460.

Employee of the quarter at Cass Regional

John Campbell, registered nurse, is the Cass Regional Medical Center Employee of the Quarter. Campbell has worked for Cass Regional for two years. He served six years in the military as a medic for the Navy and Marine Corps. He also worked as an ER tech and lab assistant until becoming a nurse. Campbell won the award for his helpful, polite, patient and professional demeanor on the job.

COPD support group

A monthly support group for those diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and their caregivers is scheduled for June 12 at Cass Regional Medical Center. Participants are encouraged to provide support to one another and learn methods to manage the conditions in everyday activities. The group will meet in Conference Rooms 1, 2, and 3 directly inside the main entrance of the hospital at 11:30 a.m.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

Cass Regional Medical Center will host an Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, in Conference Room 1, located directly inside the main entrance of the hospital. For more information call the Alzheimer’s 24-hour information and support line at 800-272-3900.

‘Stop the Bleed’ training

A “Stop the Bleed” educational program is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., in Conference Rooms 1 and 2, located directly inside the main entrance of Cass Regiona Medical C nter. The training will teach basic bleeding control techniques, including how to use your hands, dressings and tourniquets. The Stop the Bleed program is free and open to the public.

Free community health screenings

Free health screenings are coming to Harrisonville and Peculiar. Attendees do not need to make an appointment, but are asked to fast for 12 hours before coming. The screenings will include free blood pressure, blood oxygen, and blood sugar screenings, and a total lipid profile. Upcoming dates include:

Peculiar: Friday, June 7, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Meadow View Estates.

Harrisonville: Friday, June 14, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Harrisonville Villas.