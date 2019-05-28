New K-9 partner in Raymore sure to sniff out crime

Raymore Police Chief Jan Zimmerman congratulates Moose and his handler Officer Kenny Massa after presenting Moose with his badge at an April City Council meeting. Courtesy photo

When the Raymore Police Department went to fill an open police officer position, they were able to get two for the price of one. Of course, the second officer has four legs and draws a lot of attention.

Most everyone loves dogs, after all.

Captain Jim Wilson said that several years ago, the department had two canine officers, but they had not had one for over a decade. The police department had been talking about revitalizing their K-9 program for several years when Officer Kenneth Massa applied for an open position.

Massa was already a certified K-9 handler, and brought Moose with him. The police department Massa moved from had retired the dog to his handler’s care when he left the department.

“We hired an officer and fortunately for us, we ended up with two officers when we were looking for one,” Wilson said.

K-9 officers can provide a variety of services for a police department. They can help with article tracking, and human tracking. They can help with building and drug searches. They are used to help locate missing elderly or kids.

“It’s an additional tool for us to use,” Wilson said.

Massa has been on the department for a couple of months, but had to go through field training and re-certification with Moose before both were sworn in at a City Council ceremony. Massa cares for and lives with Moose when the team is off duty.

“They are never really off duty. Moose has kennel time every day. He goes through his own training and his regiment of training every day,” Wilson said.

The community has responded well to Moose when he is on regular patrol with Massa. However, Wilson reminds, even though Moose looks like a cuddly friend he is an officer and a working dog.