The 25th annual Cass Community Health Foundation 5K for Health raised $72,000. Courtesy photo

Life saver awards

The City of Harrisonville presented the Life Saver Awards to three people for their quick actions to save the life of a man having a heart attack at the Harrisonville Community Center. On Feb. 17, Mark Thompson had a heart attack on the basketball court while shooting free throws after playing in a full court basketball game. Three people came to his rescue: two nurses, Linda Hipp, Victoria Valdez, who happened to be on the scene and Myles Lemon, a 15-year-old lifeguard at the Harrisonville Community Center who had been trained in CPR.

Lemon, Hipp and Valdez performed chest compressions and CPR on Thompson after they realized he had no pulse. They also used an AED machine to shock Thompson’s chest and were able to get his pulse to return before emergency personnel arrived.

Thompson was rushed to St. Luke’s East Hospital and recovered. Thompson and his wife handed out the Life Saver Awards to Myles, Hipp and Valdez at an April 15 Board of Aldermen meeting.

Summer scene vendors wanted

The Raymore Arts Commission is taking applications for artists and exhibitors to be a part of the Summer Scene Arts & Music Festival. The event is scheduled for Aug. 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Centerview. Only handcrafted arts and goods will be accepted. No direct sales items. Exhibitor applications can be found online at www.raymore.com.

Cass County Dental Clinic

Cass Community Health Foundation raised more than $72,000 and hosted more than 400 walkers and runners at the 25th Annual 5K for Health. The 5K, presented by Belton Regional Medical Center and Cosentino’s Price Chopper, benefits Cass County Dental Clinic.

Foundation President Cyntha Randazzo says community support for the event has ranged from only 75 walkers in its first year to the 400 registered in the event’s 25th year.

“With this level of support, we are able to provide dental treatment to kids who need it most,” Randazzo said in a press release.

Top fundraising school districts include Belton with $4,373 and Grandview with $2,262. The Cass County Dental Clinic is the first and only safety net dental clinic in Cass County, with locations in Belton and Harrisonville. In 2018, more than 3,600 low-income children aged 0-20 were served at the clinic.

Harrisonville storm causes work.

Power outages, flooding and other issues affected Harrisonville residents during flooding at the end of April. A Kansas City Power & Light transmission feeder went down, causing a power outage to hundreds of residents. Harrisonville City Park was flooded causing street closures on Ash and North Lexington streets. Nine million gallons of water from the storm went through the city’s waste water plant. The increased workload caused two pumps at the plant to malfunction, but both were restored within 24 hours.

Raymore Historical Society meeting

The May meeting of the Raymore Historical Society features history enthusiast D.L. Rogers. The local author will address meeting members, but the event is open to the public. The location is 103 S. Washington at the new history museum. The museum is ADA accessible. The Raymore Historical Society meets on the second Tuesday of each month.

Raymore blood drive

Worlds of Fun tickets are the reward for donating blood this month at Raymore’s Centerview. The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15 at that location. Later appointments are available at Ray-Pec South Middle School. All donors will get a ticket to Worlds of Fun.

Belton storm water management plan

The Belton Public Works Department is seeking public input on the city’s Storm Water Management Program. The plan is available on the City’s website at www.belton.org. Public input on the plan will be accepted until May 28.