Four-year-old Nora Davis got to cuddle a bunny when Harrisonville Parents As Teachers hosted the annual Wild About Animals event in late April. In addition to seeing the animals, the children could participate in a pet parade and make animal-themed headbands and masks. They also took home books donated by Bright Futures. Courtey photo

Drexel using free online program for summer school

When Drexel students go to summer school this year, they won’t travel any farther than their preferred computer.

In a posting on its website, the Drexel School District said it will use a program provided by the Grandview School District as its credit recovery/summer school program. It is free to Missouri students in grades 7 through 12, as long as the students are not enrolled in other summer school classes.

The Missouri Online Summer Institute (MOSI) Summer School Program “is completed entirely online and offers a multitude of classes that can be taken for credit or credit recovery purposes,” the Drexel district said.

The program contains more than 90 course offerings. Students can begin their class work on May 24 and must turn in all work by 11:01 p.m. July 18. They can sign up for a course as late as July 3.

Details are available at www.gandviewr2.com/virtual-summer-school-2086ff82.

Ray-Pec student is FBLA state champ

Raymore-Peculiar High School student Audrey Huffman finished first in Impromptu Speaking at the FBLA State Leadership Conference and qualified for the national conference this summer in San Antionio, Texas.

The state contest took place April 14-16 in Springfield.

Also participating from Ray-Pec were Hunter Diepenbrock and Khuram Choudhry. Madison Priest attended as a voting delegate and an FBLA Service Squad member.

FBLA stands for Future Business Leaders of America.

Cass Career Center honors welding student

Cole Penn, a senior from Raymore-Peculiar High School, is the Student of the Month for May at Cass Career Center. He studies welding at the center, which is operated by the Harrisonville School District and serves students from nearby districts as well.

The award is sponsored by the Cass County Elks Lodge #2791.

Give blood and get Worlds of Fun ticket

Each donor will receive a ticket to Worlds of Fun when the American Red Cross conducts a blood drive from 3:30 to 8 p.m. May 15, in the cafeteria of Ray-Pec South Middle School, 20501 S. School Road.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org and enter the code RayPec.

A strong resume in agribusiness

The Missouri FFA Association has recognized Andrew White of the Cass Career Center FFA chapter as one of 16 area Stars in Placement across Missouri.

White, the son of Greg and Mary White of Lee’s Summit, earned the honor for Area 7, which includes 25 chapters in the FFA’s central district. The designation was made at the 91st Missouri FFA Convention in late April.

The award is given for outstanding achievement in work experience in an agricultural business as a part of a student’s supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program, as well as active participation in FFA.

White began his SAE in the fall of 2016, cleaning horse stalls at Faulkner’s Ranch in Kansas City. The following spring, he started working as a customer service representative at Tractor Supply in Lee’s Summit. During the summer, White worked at Sydenstricker John Deere in Hermann, Mo., and returned to Tractor Supply on the weekends. His responsibilities at Sydenstricker included machinery maintenance and groundskeeping.

White is now participating in the John Deere Technician Program at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas, and has continued his employment with both companies. His future plans include working at Sydenstricker John Deere and starting a row-crop farm.

At the same conference, White and fellow FFA chapter member Hailey Brunner were recognized with their State FFA Degree, the highest possible award which is given to only 3 percent of FAA members each year.