Girl Scouts from Cass learn about coding from NIC Inc.

This group of Belton High School Civic Leadership students sorted, counted and packaged more than 15,000 hygiene items in two hours at Giving the Basics. The Belton School District partners with the organization to provide students with personal care products at no cost. To learn how to support the effort, visit www.givingthebasics.org. Courtesy photo

Girl Scouts go high-tech

NIC Inc. of Olathe hosted 45 Girl Scouts last month at its fifth annual Girl Scouts Spark event, where they learned something about how computer codes make Amazon’s Alexa so smart.

The girls came from troops from across the Kansas City area, including Johnson, Jackson and Cass counties.

The company said it taught the Girl Scouts “how to work in a coding environment for voice-activated Amazon Alexa skills, and learn what it takes to build their own Alexa skill.” They also took a virtual reality tour of the Kansas Capitol and experienced NIC’s Innovation Lab.

The regional Girl Scout organization collaborates with businesses like NIC – which helps government agencies nationwide do business digitally – to host Spark events that create awareness of career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math.

HHS hires basketball coach

Jeff Langrehr will be the next head boys basketball coach at Harrisonville High School, where he also has been hired as a dual credit/at-risk teacher.

Langrehr retired after nine years from Gardner Edgerton High School and currently serves as an English teacher and head boys basketball coach at Castle View High School in Colorado. He also taught and coached in Great Bend, Kansas, for 22 years.

The district said he surpassed 300 victories as a Kansas high school basketball coach, led four basketball teams to the final four and won two state championships. He also coached baseball in Kansas.

He has been a Kansas Coaches Association Boys Basketball Coach of the Year and was twice named the 5A Kansas Baseball Coach of the Year by the Kansas Baseball Association.

The current basketball coach, Todd Mercer, is retiring from teaching, a district spokeswoman said.

In early April, he tweeted: “Thanks to the players and coaches for a great 13 years at HHS. Great memories that I’ll never forget. Excited for next chapter, as I will be joining the men’s basketball coaching staff at Baptist Bible College in Springfield.”

Students of the Month at Ray-Pec High

Two service organizations have chosen Students of the Month for April at Raymore-Peculiar High School.

Andrew Burdick and Kylee Kauffman were honored by the Belton-Raymore Rotary Club, and Jacob Beauchamp and Jordan Wright were honored by the Raymore-Peculiar Sunrise Optimist Club.

Public can witness Harrisonville end-of-year honors

The Harrisonville School District and its foundation will announce Educator of the Year and Support Staff Employee of the Year on May 31.

The community is invited to the end-of-the-year celebration, which begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Harrisonville High School Performing Arts Center.

Finalists for the Educator of the Year are Tammy Barker, Harrisonville Middle School library media specialist; Dena Cooper, Harrisonville Middle School social studies; Maria Derner, Harrisonville Middle School Spanish; Valarie Ellsworth, Harrisonville High School communication arts; and Marshall Streit, Cass Career Center agriculture.

Finalists for the Support Staff Employee of the Year are Janelle Davis, human resources and benefits coordinator; Kathy Eckert, Harrisonville High School accompanist; and Lea Fitzgerald, Harrisonville Elementary School paraprofessional.

Shakespeare comes to Ray-Pec stage

Drama students at Raymore-Peculiar High School will present William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” this weekend in the high school theater.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 2-4 and 2:30 p.m. May 5. Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults. Reserve them at 816-892-3999 extension 2400. Free child care will be provided.

Ray-Pec South Middle School presented an abridged version of the same play last weekend.

Both productions are directed by teacher Dane Schnake, with scenic design and technical direction by teacher Karla Penechar. The lighting design is by Riley Linn, sound design by Nick Hime, and props designed by Molly Loman. Production assistants include Michael Connelly, Kay Connelly, teacher Pam Schnake and teacher Todd Schnake.

In addition to several of the technical designers, the high school company also includes Dalton Apel, Abby Ball, Spencer Barr, Tayler Bates, Raef Bell, Cole Blankenship, Jacob Boyd, Jadyn Bramble, Isabelle Burton, Nate Caskey, Tevin Chavez, Katie Clewell, Chloe Coons, Jared Dosch, Skyler Farr, Emily Feagins, Ashlyn Hamblin, Kylie Hansen, Spencer Harris, Alec Heriford, Sydney Heriford, Audrey Huffman, Jillian Humke, Bailey Leighter, Aidan Martel, Ashley McGinn, Denton Meehan, Lillith Monroe, Mark Moorhead, Grace O’Brien, Blake Oser, Devyn Phillips, Madi Priest, Kerstin Randolph, Sam Reicher, Michaeya Richmond, Jenesa Robertson, Kaylee Schaeffer, Ella Schnake, Zach Scott, Jackson Shepard, Paige Showen, Trent Sogomo, Matthew Stewart, Colbey Stosberg, Gloria Tait, Ian Van Horn, Carinne Williams, McKenna Wilson, Larissa Wratney and Leilany Zarco.