Cass County 4-H to hold old-fashioned carnival May 4 in Harrisonville

Missouri Over There is a traveling history exhibit on display at the Mill Walk Mall in Harrisonville until June 3. Courtesy photo

4-H Carnival in Harrisonville

Cass County 4-H is hosting an old-fashioned carnival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 4 at North Park in Harrisonville. The family friendly event will include games, contests and vendors. Tickets for activities cost 50 cents each. The event is open to the public.

Belton recycling suspended

Jim’s Disposal is temporarily taking recycling to the landfill, rather than to local recycling centers. This change began May 1, and affects multiple cities served by Jim’s Disposal.

Jim’s Disposal is exploring recycling options and hopes to find a suitable short-term solutions to help reduce materials impacting landfills. Midwest Shredding, the facility where all recycling for Belton and Raymore’s curbside recycling is taken for processing, will no longer accept single stream material due to very high ratios of contamination placed in the recycle containers.

Jim’s Disposal encourages residents to continue placing recycling at the curb for pickup with ultimate delivery to the landfill or use the dropoff recycling center located at 5200 E. Red Bridge Road in Kansas City. The facility’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.

Missouri and the Great War exhibit opens

Mill Walk Mall in Harrisonville will be home to a history walk for the next several weeks. A traveling historical exhibit called “Missouri and the Great War” is on display at the mall until June 3.

The exhibit, which focuses on the role Missouri played in World War I, is sponsored by the Cass County Historical Society. More than 156,000 Missourians served in that war. The exhibit is based on an online digital archive at www.missourioverthere.org, which features documents, photographs, artifacts and other WWI items from 30 Missouri museums, archives, libraries and historical societies.

The display is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday until June 3.

Raymore bulky item pick-up day

Raymore residents can place up to five bulky items at the curb for disposal during the spring bulky item pick-up. Residents who normally have their trash picked up on Wednesday can place the items at the curb for pick-up on May 3.

Residents who have Thursday trash pick-up can place their items out for pick-up on May 17. Each residence is limited to only one refrigerator during this free pick up time. Items should be at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on the day of the pick-up.

Automobile parts, railroad ties and hazardous materials are among the items that will not be picked up.

Harrisonville city-wide clean-up

Municipal Waste Services is hosting an annual City-Wide Clean-Up in Harrisonville. Residents will be able to bring larger items to 2606 Rock Haven Road just east of Cass Regional Medical Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 10 to 11.

Non-freon appliances and metal items, water heaters, furniture, light construction debris and household trash are allowed. Residents of Harrisonville will need to provide proof of residency. A separate Household Hazardous Waste Collection event is scheduled for June 1 at the Harrisonville Streets Department Building on June 1 from 8 a.m. to noon. Hazardous materials like cleaners, paint and automotive fluids will not be accepted at this event.

Harrisonville city-wide brush drop-off

The City of Harrisonville is holding a brush collection event for residents Thursday, May 9 to Saturday, May 11. Drop off will be at the city’s brush collection location inside City Park. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Only tree limbs and sticks will be accepted. Crews will be available to help unload trailers. Residents are also invited to take away free mulch and compost at the event. Volunteer are needed to help with limb pick up for residents who cannot physically load the limbs at their property. Call Deputy City Clerk Daniel Barnett to volunteer. If you cannot transport your own limbs call City Hall at 816-380-8900 to get put on a pick-up list.

New sidewalks and curbs in Harrisonville

The City of Harrisonville is beginning its 2019 Sidewalk and Curb Program on April 8. During the project, crews will be taking out and replacing damaged sidewalk and curb. No roads will be closed, but access may be limited as crews move through the city. Residents living in areas where work will be completed will be notified 48 hours in advance. Residents with special requests are asked to present them to the contractor. Any concerns can also go to Street Department Superintendent Rodney Jacobs at 816-380-8951.

New vendors can register for Raymore Farmer’s Market

Registration is now open for new vendors to the Raymore Original Town Farmer’s Market. The market operates between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesdays between June and September at the T.B. Hanna Station Park. The market features local foods, crafts and plants. While registration for returning vendors opened mid-April, new vendor registration opened May 1 at 8 a.m. Anyone with questions about becoming a vendor at the market should call the Parks and Recreation office at 816-322-2791.

May health screenings

The Cass Regional Medical Center is providing free health screenings in May at locations throughout the county. Those who attend can receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screening and obtain a free total lipid profile to measure total cholesterol, HDL, LDL and triglycerides. No appointments are necessary. Locations, dates and times for the month of May include:

▪ Friday, May 10 at the Cass County Public Library in Harrisonville from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

▪ Friday, May 19 at the Commerce Bank located at 1301 South Locust St. in Harrisonville from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

▪ Friday, May 24 at the Cass County Public Library in Belton from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

▪ Friday, May 26 at the Sherwood Community Bank in Garden City from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For the most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screenings. Take medications as usual with water only.

Community Blood Center blood drive

Cass Regional Medical Center is hosting a Community Blood Center Blood Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, in Conference Rooms 1, 2 and 3 of the hospital. Bring a photo ID to donate. It is advisable to eat well and drink plenty of fluids before blood donation. To participate book an appointment at savealifenow.org