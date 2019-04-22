Ray-Pec School District to get new turf, track and scoreboard

The new scoreboard at Panther Stadium will look something like this. Courtesy photo

New turf, track and scoreboard coming to Ray-Pec

The Raymore-Peculiar School District will replace the turf and track at Panther Stadium and partner with the Ray-Pec Booster Club for the replacement of the stadium scoreboard.

The synthetic track surface and the playing surface were designed to last eight to 10 years, the district said, but both are completing their 11th season this spring.

In late March, the school board approved a bid of $196,780 from McConnell and Associates for the track resurfacing project and $378,550 from ATG Sports for the turf replacement, for the base bid and several alternates.

The current scoreboard is 15 years old and failing, the district said. The Booster Club is soliciting sponsorships from area businesses to pay for a new scoreboard and already has secured $60,000. The district will spend capital project funds to cover the remaining cost until the Booster Club acquires the rest of the money. The scoreboard can be purchased at a discount from Athco LLC for $102,175.

Among the donations is $25,000 from Community Bank of Raymore.

HHS selects Students of the Month

Seniors Emma Parker and Collin Caldwell are the Students of the Month for April at Harrisonville High School. They were chosen by the faculty for their citizenship, character and academics.

Parker, the daughter of Adam and Amy Parker, is the National Honor Society treasurer, secretary of the Key Club and vice-president of activities for Students Against Destructive Decisions. She’s also involved in soccer and Peer Helpers.

After graduation, Parker plans to major in elementary education or criminal justice at Ouachita Baptist University.

Caldwell is the son of Tami Caldwell and Mike Caldwell. He’s part of the Music Makers show choir Harrisonville High, and his hobbies include singing, art, video games and concerts – having seen more than 200 artists so far.

After two years of community college on his A+ scholarship, Caldwell plans to transfer to the University of Central Missouri to major in graphic design and minor in business.

Belton employees earn year-end accolades

The Belton School District has honored four employees for outstanding service to students and fellow staff members.

The Teacher of the Year for 2019 is Michelle Sumler, who teaches math at Belton High School.

The Rookie of the Year is Tyler Turner, a math teacher at Belton Middle School.

The Going the Extra Mile (GEM) Award went to first-grade teacher Brandi Pope from Cambridge Elementary School, and Support Staff of the Year honors went to Regina Miles of Scott Elementary School.

Schools want to maintain local control

The Pleasant Hill School District hosted a breakfast meeting with state lawmakers on April 12 where leaders from all Cass County school districts emphasized the need for local control.

This is the fifth year for the 10 districts to collaborate as “Cass County Kids First” to develop a list of legislative priorities. Together, the districts serve more than 18,000 students.

The school officials told the legislators that they want to continue to set their own calendars and choose the election dates for bond and levy issues. The group strongly favored keeping school board elections in April, rather than in November as has been proposed.

Other topics included state funding for schools, A+ and advanced courses, tax cuts and abatements, career and technical education and ways to attract people to the teaching profession.

Attending the breakfast were state Sen. Ed Emery and Reps. Jack Bondon, Mike Haffner and Donna Pfautsch. Two other representatives, Jack Runions and Rodger Reedy, were not there.

Statewide awards for Ray-Pec journalists

Raymore-Peculiar journalism students brought home awards from the state journalism contest late last month at the University of Missouri-Columbia. The JDAY event, sponsored by the Missouri Interscholastic Press Association, honors work that the students have done over this school year in their high school publications.

All-State honors went to the top 1 percent of student of work. Achieving that distinction from Ray-Pec:

▪ Jennifer Aguilar, photography sports reaction.

▪ Madeline Young, photography sports action.

▪ Kaylee Ohlson, photography sports action.

▪ Byron King, newspaper/news magazine page design.

▪ Bela Torres and Emma Snider, online feature package.

Ranking in the top 3 percent, or Superior:

▪ Madeline Young, who earned the honor twice for photography sports reaction.

▪ Byron King, photography sports action.

▪ Grace Rogers, yearbook themed/chronological package.

▪ Jennifer Aguilar, who earned the honor twice for photography portrait and photography sports action.

▪ Sydney Bearden and Kenzi Jones, yearbook design.