Cass will have 28 homes in Parade this year

This new house by Starr Homes in Loch Lloyd is one of 28 houses in Cass County are on the Spring Parade of Homes. To see the location of other homes in Cass County on the tour visit www.kchba.org. Courtesy photo

Parade of homes

Cass County will have 28 homes by 19 builders available for walk-through tours as a part of the Spring Parade of Homes. The event, which takes place throughout the Kansas City metro area, runs April 27 to May 12.

The Parade of Homes is presented twice a year by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City to showcase the work of local builders on new home construction. The Kansas City Parade of Homes is the second largest in the United States.

All homes will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. For a complete listing of homes visit kchba.org or pick up a parade guide at any home on the tour.

Great Save Recognition

Tyler Krass got the chance to thank the heroic efforts of emergency room staff at Belton Regional Medical Center who helped save his life. The celebration was very personal because Tyler Krass is the son of Belton Regional Medical Center CEO Todd Krass.

“Never did I imagine one of our Great Saves would be so personal and involve my own child, but I am filled with gratitude that I can publicly recognize the efforts made by the first responders, physicians and nurses who helped save Tyler’s life,” Todd Krass said in a press release.

Tyler Krass was 24 years old when he became ill while on a trout-fishing trip with his father in April of 2018. What started as a cough turned into the need for emergency care on the way home from the fishing trip.

Todd Krass took Tyler to Belton Regional Medical Center’s emergency room. Physicians and nurses stabilized Tyler, who was then transferred by South Metro Fire Department to Research Medical Center’s ICU. He was diagnosed with posterior mitral valve flap prolapse and acute respiratory distress syndrome — which led to the need for open heart surgery. He is now fully recovered. Belton Regional Medical Center is part of HCA Midwest Health.

Raising Cane’s coming to Belton

The Belton Planning Commission has approved plans for a Raising Cane’s chicken fingers restaurant. The 3,100-square-foot restaurant will be located along 58-Highway near Interstate 49. The $1.5 million development will include a one-story drive-through restaurant on a 1.69 acre lot. The indoor dining room will have 80 seats. A covered outdoor area will include 25 more seats. Raising Cane’s plans on a 2020 opening for the restaurant.

Raymore Easter Festival

Raymore’s Memorial Park will sprout 15,000 colored eggs on April 20. The city’s annual Easter Festival gives children fourth grade and younger the chance to hunt the eggs starting at 10 a.m. The free event will also include an opportunity for children to get their picture with the Easter Bunny. Refreshments and other activities will also be available.

Sales Tax Holiday

Cass County is participating in the Show-Me Green Sales Tax Holiday from April 19 to April 25. Purchases of qualifying new Energy Star appliances during this time period will be exempt from state tax and county taxes. Raymore and Belton are among several cities also offering an exemption from city taxes during the event. Clothes washers and dryers, water heaters, dishwashers, air conditioners, furnaces, refrigerators, freezers and heat pumps are all eligible for the exemption.

Community pet clinic

Foxwood Springs in Holmes Hall will be the site of the Raymore Community Pet Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 27. The event is an opportunity for affordable vaccinations and pet microchipping. Rabies vaccination and microchip combo will cost $20 for dogs and cats with no exam fees.

Other inexpensive shots will also be available. Spay & Neuter Kansas City is sponsoring the event. Dogs must be on leashes and cats must be in carriers to attend. No appointments are necessary.

Painting evening

A paint and sip evening at Raymore’s Centerview will be held 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 25. The Raymore Arts Commission is hosting Bob Ross-inspired painting evening with an instructor who will guide painters as they create their own landscape with happy little trees. Tickets are $25 per person and limited to people 21 and older.

National Drug Take Back Day

Law enforcement departments across the county are taking part in the National Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27. The event is an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted and expired medications. The event is free and anonymous. Needles and liquids will not be accepted. Locations for the event in Cass County include Raymore Police Department, Raymore Price Chopper Lobby, Harrisonville Police Station and Harrison CVS on Commercial Street.

Cruisin’ Main Street starts

The first Crusin’ Main Street Car Cruise of 2019 in Belton starts April 27. The event from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. is held on the fourth Saturday of every month April to October. Cruises canceled due to bad weather are moved to the next Saturday.