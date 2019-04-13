DECA students qualify for the International Career Development Conference

Taking their turns in the rocking chairs are Sherwood Middle School students Harley Weis, Anna Mouse, Lily Conner, Emilee Stoneking, Karsyn Kanzler, Aubrey Copeland and Sarah Dunker. Courtesy photo

DECA students qualify for nationals

Three local school districts have named DECA students who have qualified for the International Career Development Conference, which will take place April 26 through May 1 in Orlando, Fla.

They will advance because of stellar performances at the state conference, which drew more than 1,900 high school marketing students, teachers and administrators to Crown Center in Kansas City.

The competitors were evaluated by more than 150 business and industry professionals who judged the events. Students competed in problem-solving realistic workplace topics and case studies through one-on-one interaction with an executive or community member.

▪ Cass Career Center: Madison Barnes and Amy Tracy are headed to the national competition. Barnes finished fifth in Hotel and Lodging Management at state, while Tracy placed in the top 10 in that same category.

Cass Career Center is operated by the Harrisonville School District and accepts students from nearby districts.

▪ Raymore-Peculiar: Maddie Welty placed fourth at state in Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling.

▪ Belton: The Belton district is sending five students to the national competition: Josh Fyffe, Dakota Geels, Josiah Kruse, Kaleb Mills and Sarah Spencer.

Career Center honors construction tech student

Ethan Countryman, a senior from Harrisonville High School, is the Student of the Month for April at Cass Career Center. He studies construction technology at the center.

The Student of the Month award is sponsored by the Cass County Elks Lodge #2791.

A different kind of rock star

Sherwood Middle School’s Honor Club raised more than $1,000 through its eighth annual Rock-a-Thon on March 27.

Club members took turns rocking in rocking chairs throughout the day to generate money for local needs. Proceeds will go to a food pantry and to a “love fund” to help students in need.

Civic clubs honor Ray-Pec students

Four young people have been designated Students of the Month for March at Raymore-Peculiar High School.

Tucker Woodson and Isabela Gardner were honored by the Belton-Raymore Rotary Club, while Joshua Thomas and Dianna McGinn were recognized by the Ray-Pec Sunrise Optimist Club.

Summer academy accepts two from Belton

Two Belton High School sophomores, George Coupland and Mitchel Wells, have been accepted into the Missouri Scholars Academy for 2019.

The summer program is a highly selective and rigorous three-week event that takes place each June at the University of Missouri-Columbia. From across Missouri, 330 of the state’s top sophomores are invited.