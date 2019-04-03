Harrisonville voters elect Bowman in close race against incumbent Hasek

KRT

Though voter turnout in Cass County was low, at 8.7 percent, precincts in Harrisonville saw a significantly higher turnout at between 17 and 28 percent voter turn-out.

Part of that may have been that a vote for mayor was in the mix.

The Harrisonville mayoral raced ended with the unseating of incumbent Brian Hasek by newcomer Judy Bowman in a close race.

Bowman won with 54 percent of the vote to Hasek’s 46 percent.

“I have watched Harrisonville progress and I am very much a pro sensible growth and pro-business individual. By their vote yesterday, I believe people in Harrisonville are ready to embrace change and move forward,” Bowman said.

Bowman believes there are a lot of assets in Harrisonville, but that the city could use some better jobs, more retail and more restaurants. One of the first things she plans to do as mayor is to replace the economic development director position that Harrisonville lost a couple of years ago.

“That’s a critical piece, to get someone out there to market our city. You can’t sit on the sidelines and wait for people to find you,” Bowman said.

Bowman has served on the Harrisonville board of Aldermen as a representative of Ward 1.

Two questions on the ballot in Belton also passed which will allow for both road and sewer improvements. Proposition R, which called for $13-million in bonds to improve city streets and roads, passed with 67 percent of the vote. Proposition S, which calls for $14 million to extend the and improve the city’s storm sewer system, passed with 62 percent of the vote. Belton voter turnout averaged lower with a turnout between 5 and 11 percent throughout all precincts.

Other issues decided at the polls throughout Cass County on Tuesday include:

Harrisonville Ward 1: Davie Doerhoff 48%, Christoper Benjamin 19%, Brenda Durbin Cox 32%

Harrisonville Ward 2: Marcia Milner 60%; Morris Coburn 166%

Harrisonville Ward 3: Clint Miller 61%; William “Bill” Mills 37%

Harrisonville Ward 4: Gary Davidson 67%; Jessica Levsen 32%

Pleasant Hill at Large representative: Scott Todd 36%; Nick Entry 23%; Brian “Auggie” Augspurg 23%; Don Donovan 18%

Drexel Mayor: Terry Mayfield – uncontested

Raymore Mayor: Kristofer P. Turnbow – uncontested