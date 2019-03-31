Cass participates in sales tax holiday
Cass County is participating in the Show-Me Green sales tax holiday from April 19 to April 25. Purchases of qualifying new Energy Star appliances during this time period will be exempt from state tax and county taxes. Raymore and Belton are among several cities also offering an exemption from city taxes during the event. Clothes washers and dryers, water heaters, dishwashers, air conditioners, furnaces, refrigerators, freezers and heat pumps are all eligible for the exemption.
Scholarship application open
Cass Regional Medical Center Auxiliary is now accepting scholarship applications for a $1,500 Auxiliary Scholarship. All Cass Regional Medical Center employees pursuing continuing education, as well as any Cass County high school seniors or Cass County high school alumni who have been accepted by or are enrolled in an accredited program leading to a career in health care, are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The deadline to apply for the Auxiliary Scholarship is April 30. For more information or to request an application, contact Donna Walters at 816-380-3474, extension 7830, or via email at dwalters@cassregional.org.
Raymore Touch a Truck event
Kids get the chance to climb and explore large vehicles at the Touch a Truck event April 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at Raymore Recreation Park. The free event is sponsored by RL Hanna & Sons Trucking Inc. Children will have the opportunity to climb in and on military vehicles, dump trucks, emergency vehicles, tow truck and other large vehicles and heavy equipment.
Raymore Easter Festival
Children fourth grade and under are invited to hunt 15,000 eggs during the annual Easter Festival at Raymore’s Memorial Park. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, April 20 at 9:45 a.m. The hunt will start at 10 a.m. Children must bring their own basket.
5K fundraising going well
The Cass Community Health Foundation is more than halfway to its $70,000 fundraising goal for this year’s 5K for Health. The 25th annual event benefits Cass County Dental Clinic – a safety-net dental clinic for Cass County with locations in Belton and Harrisonville. The 25th Annual 5K for Health is Saturday May 4. It will begin and end at the Belton Regional Medical Center. Registration for walking is free, but everyone is asked to make a personal donation. All participants can create personal fundraising pages. In 2018, the clinic treated more than 3,600 underserved youth in Cass County. The clinic serves low-income and uninsured children and adolescents from birth to age 20.
4-H Award for Cass County volunteer
Gayle Pryor of Pleasant Hill is the 2019 awardee of the Frank Graham 4-H Volunteer award. The award recognizes 4-H volunteers for their hard work and dedication to Missouri youth. Pryor is the Hickory Grove 4-H club leader. She has also been a project leader for several years. In order to be eligible for this award the volunteer must have a minimum five years of service, and have demonstrated leadership among fellow volunteers.
Medical support groups and programs
The Cass Regional Medical Center hosts a series of monthly support groups. In April, an Alzheimer’s Support Group meets Tuesday, April 9 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1. The COPD Support Group for those diagnosed and their caregivers is scheduled for Wednesday April 10 at 11:30 a.m. in conference rooms 1, 2 and 3.
Harrisonville Class 3 ISO rating
The City of Harrisonville has received a Public Protection Classification (PPC) of 3 from the Insurance Services Office. That is an improvement over the previous PPC 4 rating. The ISO rates fire departments with a numerical PPC rating between 1 and 10. Those departments that best meet the ISO standards receive a PPC of 1. Communities with a PPC rating of 1 may be afforded the lowest fire insurance rates.
Farmer’s Market vendors meeting
The Farmer’s Market on the Square and Junk in the Trunk events in Harrisonville are gearing up for summer 2019. An April 11 vendors meeting at the Harrisonville Community Center will start at 6 p.m. The event is open to anyone wanting more information about how to become a vendor and to sign up for the 2019 season. The Harrisonville Farmer’s Market will run from June to September on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Junk in the Trunk will fun from May to October and be open the second Saturday of each month from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
