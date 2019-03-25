Class answers questions about estate planning

Who gets Grandma’s yellow pie plate?
The University of Missouri Extension in Cass County is offering a class designed to teach participants how to work through how to pass down sentimental possessions.
The class is called, “Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?” It is designed for anyone who is considering their own estate, estate executors or professionals working with people who need to divide family treasures. The class costs $5, which pays for a workbook and a light lunch.
It will be held April 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Harrisonville. For more information call 816-380-8460.
Belton Adopt-a-Stream program starting
The City of Belton is starting an Adopt-A-Stream program. The program encourages residents, businesses and service groups to adopt local waterways. By adopting a stream segment, volunteers agree to collect nearby trash and organize periodic cleanups.
Belton city manager, Alexa Barton, says the goal of the Adopt-A-Stream program is to encourage residents of all ages to be good stewards of natural resources.
“The program is designed to bring participation in clean water endeavors to a community and personal level,” Barton said in a press release.
Representatives from neighborhoods or organizations may apply to participate in the program at City Hall or by going online to www.belton.org.
An Adopt-A-Stream kickoff event will coincide with the annual Belton Stream Cleanup, March 30 at 8:30 a.m. at the eastern entrance of Cornerstone Development in Belton.
Harrisonville Farmers Market meeting
The annual vendors meeting for the Harrisonville Farmers Market is scheduled for Thursday, April 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harrisonville Community Center. This is an opportunity to get information about the market and to sign up as a vendor. The Farmer’s Market will be open Saturdays 8 a.m. to Noon from June to September and during the Burnt District Festival.
