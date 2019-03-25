Belton’s Hillcrest STEAM Academy a Project Lead The Way Distinguished School

HHS faculty picks Students of the Month
Seniors Kelsey Campbell and Jaydn Wilson are the Students of the Month for March at Harrisonville High School. They were chosen by the faculty for their character, citizenship and academics.
Campbell, the daughter of Jim and Becky Campbell, is involved in Student Council, SADD, National Honor Society, Peer Helpers, Mercernaries, Freshman Mentoring, AV Club and Wildcat Network. Outside of school, she’s a shift manager at Papa Murphy’s and enjoys traveling and baking.
After graduation, Campbell plans to major in psychology at Missouri State University.
Wilson is the son of LaKesha Wilson. He was a football captain and part of the football leadership group. He’s also involved in show choir, basketball, track, SADD and DECA. His interests include sports, singing and video games.
Wilson, who attended the Missouri Leadership Seminar, intends to major in sports medicine at Northwest Missouri State University.
Belton STEAM school honored
Hillcrest STEAM Academy in Belton is one of 214 elementary schools nationwide being recognized as a Project Lead The Way Distinguished School for providing broad access to learning opportunities through PLTW Launch.
Project Lead the Way is a non-profit that helps schools with science- and math-oriented instruction. To be eligible for the designation, Hillcrest had to offer at least two PLTW Launch modules at each grade level with more than 75 percent of students participating during the 2017-18 school year.
Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like — and think they are good at — math and science. In activities such as designing car safety belts or building digital animations based on their own short stories, students in PLTW Launch engage in critical and creative thinking, practice teamwork and develop an affinity for science, math and technology.
3 Ray-Pec films selected for festival
Three films created by Raymore-Peculiar middle school students will be featured April 13 in the Reel Spirit: Young Filmmaker Showcase, the youth division of the Kansas City FilmFest. The event will take place at the Cinemark Palace on the Plaza.
Students in the gifted program created the films and presented them last fall. Two films per grade level were submitted to the Reel Spirit competition.
Two of the winning films were from East Middle School: “A Red Flower” created by Morgan Blair and “Money Making Network Company Incorporated” by Cayden Ballenger, Grayson Niswonger, Max Hoye and Blake Morris.
Selected from South Middle School was “Disconnected,” created by.Cabriah Voliva, Paige Bruflat, Michaela Duran, Abigail Hellums and Liberty MacLean.
Cupcakes + canvas = artsy charity
The Harrisonville High School Art Club raised $500 earlier this month for the local Bright Futures organization, a school/community partnership that aims to bring about successful outcomes for students regardless of their socioeconomic status.
At the third annual Cupcakes and Canvas event on March 12, a painting lesson was followed by cupcakes. Participants could take home the art pieces they created.
Among the best musicians in conference
Ten Harrisonville High School band students took part earlier this month in the Missouri River Valley Conference Band, which rehearsed and presented a concert at Oak Grove High School.
Members of the MRVC Band are the top students in the conference and are nominated by their band directors.
