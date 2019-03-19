Ray-Pec East Middle School student qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Ray-Pec boy is county spelling champ
Miles Sellami, an eighth-grader at Raymore-Peculiar East Middle School, qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee by winning the Cass County bee, hosted by the Ray-Pec School District on March 13.
Five spellers participated. Miles won in the 15th round when he correctly spelled “wringing.” The runner-up was sixth-grader Audrey Coffey from Harrisonville, who competed head-to-head against Miles in rounds eight to 14.
The other competitors were Leo Zheng, a fifth-grade student from the Belton School District; Sofia Dardour, a fifth-grader from the Cass-Midway district, and Sadie Lowry, a third-grade student from the Pleasant Hill district.
Miles and a chaperone will receive an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., to participate in the national bee. The prize includes air fare, lodging, meals and a spending allowance. He also received a trophy and $50 Visa gift card from UMB Bank.
Audrey received a trophy and $25 gift card. The other spellers received a desk award.
The judges were Cass County Clerk Jeff Fletcher, County Treasurer Steve Cheslik, and Associate County Commissioner Jimmy Odom. Joyce Webb, a retired library media secialist, was the pronouncer.
Career Center earns medals at SkillsUSA
Members of the Cass Career Center SkillsUSA chapter brought home a number of medals last month from the 2019 West Central District SkillsUSA Leadership & Skills Conference.
First-place winners were:
▪ Carpentry: Ethan Countryman, Harrisonville.
▪ Carpentry Tech Info: Ethan Countryman, Harrisonville.
▪ Crime Scene Investigation (Mock): Gabby Stoddard, Belton; Haley Ohrenberg, Raymore-Peculiar, and Mikayla Bond, Archie.
▪ Criminal Justice Tech Info: Brittni Kilton, Belton.
▪ EMT (Mock): Megan Hall, Adrian, and Todaja Weakley, Lee’s Summit.
▪ EMT Tech Info: Caleb McCommon, Lee’s Summit West.
▪ First Aid/CPR: Tabitha Davis, Harrisonville.
▪ Job Skill Demo A: Ethan Mills, Belton.
▪ Prepared Speech: Caleb McCommon, Lee’s Summit West.
▪ Residential Wiring Tech Info: Dakota McConnell, Adrian.
Second place honors went to Megan Hall, Adrian, in EMT Tech Info; Hunter Nelson, Adrian, in Firefighting (Mock); Bryce Hennessy, Ray-Pec, in Job Interview; Blake Wagner, Ray-Pec, in Medical Terminology; Charles Noah, Ray-Pec, in Residential Wiring Tech Info; and Travis Schipper from Midway, Marshall Wilson from Belton, and Cole Penn from Ray-Pec, in Welding Fabrication.
Third-place finishes were earned Katherine Dameron, Belton, in Automotive Service Technology; Camryn Pruitt, Adrian, in Basic Health Care Skills; Jonhenry Jackson, Adrian, in Criminal Justice (Mock); Gabby Stoddard, Belton, in Criminal Justice Tech Info; Jaylyn Stephens, Belton, in Criminal Justice Technical Information; Caleb McCommon, Lee’s Summit West, and Erin Wylie, Lee’s Summit, in EMT (Mock); Erin Wylie, Lee’s Summit, in EMT Tech Info; Caleb McCommon, Lee’s Summit West, in First Aid/CPR; Camryn Pruitt, Adrian, in Job Interview; Katelynn Jungling, Ray-Pec, in Job Skill Demo A; and Todaja Weakley, Lee’s Summit, in Medical Terminology.
Students qualifying for state competition will travel to State Technical College in Linn, Mo., on April 4-6.
Ray-Pec candidate forums next week
The Raymore-Peculiar PTA will host a forum for school board candidates at 6 p.m. March 28 in the Ray-Pec High School library. Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Ray-Pec school board: Susan Edmonsond, Joyce Noah, Bill Lowe and Aaron Howlett.
The candidates also have been invited to a Raymore Chamber of Commerce forum where City Council hopefuls also will appear. That’s at 7 p.m. March 27 in the City Council chambers at Raymore City Hall, 100 Municipal Circle.
Drexel is tops in 7 FBLA events
The Drexel School District has announced its results from the FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) District Leadership Conference.
Finishing fourth or above were:
▪ First place: Russell Borden, in both marketing and management decision making; Logan Cochran, cyber security; Maycie Mayfield, job interview; Ellie Orton, computer applications; Jayk Smith, in both spreadsheet applications and Accounting II.
▪ Second place: Logan Cochran, networking concepts; Maycie Mayfield, Accounting II; Makenna Willard, intro to financial math;
▪ Third place: Bree Bailey and Ellie Orton, public service announcement; Russell Borden, advertising; Makenna Willard, Accounting I; Kenzie Winfield, spreadsheet applications;
▪ Fourth place: Ally Phillips, Accounting I; Makenna Willard, word processing: Ben Wirsig, journalism.
Ray-Pec choir learns from one of the best
Members of the Ray-Pec High School Concert Choir welcomed a local legend last week during an instructional visit from three-time Grammy Award winner Charles Bruffy, who is director of the Kansas City Chorale.
The concert choir is preparing to represent Ray-Pec at the Festival of Gold in Nashville, which takes place March 29 to April 1. The public is invited to a pre-concert recital at 6 p.m. March 26 in high school auditorium,
“It was a dream come true to have Charles work with our kids,” said Vocal Music Teacher Stephen Rew, who is a 1999 Ray-Pec graduate. “Just incredible...our students are so focused on improvement, and they are now at a level beyond anything I expected in my second year.”
