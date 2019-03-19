Raymore-Peculiar High School graduate has published her first children’s book

Career Center honors Belton senior
Chance Simpson, a senior from Belton High School, is the Student of the Month for March at Cass Career Center in Harrisonville. He studies criminal justice/CSI at the center, which is run by the Harrisonville School District but is open to students from nearby districts.
Ray-Pec DECA students advance to state
Several DECA students will represent the Raymore-Peculiar School District at the State DECA Career Development Contest, to be held March 24 to 26 at Crown Center in Kansas City. They qualified by performing well at the district competition in Independence.
The state qualifiers are Haley Borum, who placed third in hospitality and tourism professional selling; Rae Bower and Malik Cosby, who placed third in community service project; William Burke, who placed first in principles of hospitality and tourism; Andrea Daugherty, who placed second in restaurant and food service management; Forrest Denney, who won fourth in hotel and lodging management; Kyla Hart, who was fifth in hotel and lodging management; Chase Hutchison, who was third in automotive services marketing; Hannah Pearis, who was third in food marketing; Cole Penn, who placed fourth in automotive services marketing; Noah Schwarz , who finished second in principles of marketing; Nate Stepaniak, who placed second in marketing communications; Jayla Storms, who won second in principles of business management, and Maddie Welty, who placed second in hospitality and tourism professional selling.
HCS kids rise to math challenge
Students from Harrisonville Christian School joined more than 200 other students from area Christian schools at the recent Association of Christian Schools International’s Math Olympics. Competing in reasoning and computation, the HCS students won these awards within their grade levels:
▪ First place: Tucker Lawson.
▪ Second place: Slade Holden, Kadence Schrock, Peyton Snider and Madison Jones.
▪ Third place: Kennedy Smalley and Hadley Schrock.
▪ Fourth place: Emma McGowen.
Four from HHS qualify for state FBLA
Four business students from Harrisonville High School will advance to state competition in April after earning top places at the FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) District Contest at the University of Central Missouri.
They are Carson Crowley, Mia Cardenas and Haley Holden, who earned first place as a team in sports and entertainment management; and Hannah Kreimeyer, who placed fourth in Accounting I. Crowley also was a Wildcard Winner in Accounting I. Others earning awards at the district contest were Connor Blentlinger, Ayllip Khieu and Hannah Kreimeyer, third place in digital video production and Khieu, fourth place in spreadsheet applications.
Ray-Pec grad publishes children’s book
Teaming up with well-known illustrator Tomie dePaola, Raymore-Peculiar High School graduate Cheryl Klein has published her first picture book for children. “Wings” is a rhyming story about a baby bird’s first flight.
Klein, who graduated in 1996 and now lives in New York, has been an editor in the children’s book publishing industry. In 2017, she received a Distinguished Alumni Award from the Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation.
Nominations sought for Harrisonville staff awards
The Harrisonville School District is seeking nominations through March 29 for its end-of-the-year awards.
The Educator of the Year Award is presented to a teacher who has had a special impact on students.
The Support Staff Employee of the Year award is designed to show the district’s appreciation for non-certified employees such as secretaries, paraprofessionals, custodians, food service personnel, maintenance and nurses.
The Outstanding Community Involvement Award recognizes a Harrisonville Schools staff member for his/her involvement in the community.
Nominations can be made on-line at www.harrisonvilleschools.org. Click on the news announcement.
