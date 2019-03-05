‘Friends’ off grants to Cass libraries

Library grants awarded
Teens in Harrisonville are getting new lockers to store their stuff while the visit the library.
The purchase is made possible through one of five grants recently awarded by the Friends of the Cass County Public Library group. The grants help branch managers acquire materials or programs otherwise not covered by the regular budget.
Awards will pay for the lockers as well as the purchase of two side tables at the Harrisonville branch. The genealogy branch will be getting a new banner to display brochures.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
The Northern Resource Center will purchase a motorized projector screen for a meeting room. The Garden City branch will get new materials for the tabletop game programs. Each of the grants is less than $250.
The Friends of the Cass County Public Library promotes and advocates for the library by supporting programs and events which enhance and strengthen the mission of the Cass County Public Library.
Harrisonville working toward a limb pickup
The City of Harrisonville plans to open up a tree limb drop off at 2400 S Jefferson Parkway in a lot across from the Harrisonville Community Center.
The date is still in flux due to the wet sail conditions at the location and the need to staff the drop-off. The drop off will be limited to Harrisonville residents and businesses.
Only tree limbs and sticks will be accepted. There will be no limit to the amount of limbs allowed at the site. A city representative must be present in order for a resident to drop off limbs.
Harrisonville utility texting
The City of Harrisonville’s Utilities Department is now using a messaging service to keep citizens aware of the current status of their bill. Messages can be sent as phone calls or text messages. To opt in or out of the service or to change the format with which the message is sent, residents can visit, www.harrisonville.com and click Online Payments.
Volunteers needed on Harrisonville boards
Applications are open for volunteers to serve on Harrisonville Boards & Commissions. Harrisonville has eight groups that study various types of city issues and offer advice and recommendations to the aldermen on possible remedies or courses of action.
These include the Board of Building & Engineering Appeals, the Board of Zoning Adjustments, the Enhanced Enterprise Zone Board, the Historic Preservation Commission, the Industrial Development Authority, the Park Board, the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Tax Increment Financing Commission.
Those with a specific interest can complete the application on www.harrisonville.com and look in the government drop-down menu. Several boards have vacancies.
Spring craft show
The Raymore Activity Center will host a Spring Craft Show Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The show will feature more than 35 arts, crafts, beauty, home décor and direct sales vendors.
Raymore Citizens’ Police Academy applications
The Raymore Police Department is taking applications for an eight week Citizens’ Police Academy program. The class will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday evenings March 27 to May 15 at City Hall Council Chambers.
Attendees will have the chance to learn about how the Raymore Police Department operates on a day-to-day basis. To participate, you must live or work in Raymore, be at least 18 years old and have no criminal history. Download the application at www.raymore.com/police.
Spring Break Day Camp in Raymore
Raymore Parks & Recreation is hosting a Spring Break Day Camp, March 18 to 22 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The camp offers indoor and outdoor activities for children kindergarten through fifth grade at the Raymore Activity Center.
Belton bulky pick up
The City of Belton will have a spring bulky pickup in April. Monday customers will be able to put out bulky items for pickup on Friday, April 5.
Tuesday customers will be able to put out bulky items on Friday April 19. On those days residents in Belton are allowed up to five items including “white goods” which include refrigerators, freezers and air conditioning units. Freon and compressors must be removed from these items.
Other items accepted include metal appliances such as stoves, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, water heaters and furnaces. Furniture and other items like carpets, bathroom fixtures or fencing are also allowed. Not allowed items include trash in bags or boxes, closed drums or fuel tanks automobile parts and hazardous materials.
Comments