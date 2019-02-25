Student Council at Belton school raised $650 for the Honor Flight Network of Kansas City

HHS honors two for February
Harrisonville High School has named seniors Jill Bachman and Gage Weber as Students of the Month for February. They were chosen by the faculty for their character, citizenship and academics.
Bachman, the daughter of Todd and Lynn Bachman, has been the drum major for the Royal Regiment marching band for two years and also is involved in jazz band, soccer and Family, Career & Community Leaders of America. Her hobbies include baking and spending time with her three dogs.
At college, she plans to major in speech language pathology.
Weber, the son of Jeff and Jauna Weber, is a wrestling team captain. He’s also part of National Honor Society, Student Council and peer helpers. Outside school, he is involved in Young Life Manpaigners and enjoys dirt bike racing, hunting and working on cars and motorcycles.
Weber plans to major in drafting and design engineering technology at State Technical College in Linn, Mo.
Belton school finances Honor Flight
The Student Council at Scott Elementary School recently sponsored a penny drive, raising $650 for the Honor Flight Network of Kansas City. That will be enough for the Belton school to send one veteran to Washington D.C. to for a monument tour with other veterans.
The Honor Flight Network is working to find a veteran in the Belton community to represent their donation, and that person will be invited to the school after the trip to tell students about going to the nation’s capital.
Students honored at Ray-Pec High
Two local civic organizations have recognized Students of the Month for February at Raymore-Peculiar High School.
Cameron Gillespie and Makenzie Stucker are being honored by the Raymore-Peculiar Sunrise Optimist Club, while Skyler Roberson and Tayler Bates were chosen by the Belton-Raymore Rotary Club.
Science Olympiad achievers
Harrisonville Middle School students Dayton Hoffman and Danika Knight earned medals with a second-place finish earlier this month in the Write It, Do It event at the Warrensburg Science Olympiad Invitational.
More than 40 teams from Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Iowa competed. Other Harrisonville students finishing in the top 10 in one or more events were Charlie Sturgeon, Max Werner, Cort DeVenney, McKinzie Parks, Libbie Lundeen, Kayla Mason and Chloe Jackson.
The students competed as part of the gifted program.
Advisers sought for career programs
Business and community members are invited to serve on the Cass Career Center advisory committees, which next meet on March 12 from 6-8 p.m. The committees meet once in the fall and once in the spring. Members provide input to ensure that programs remain relevant at Cass Career Center, which is operated by the Harrisonville School District but serves in nearby districts as well.
Programs with advisory committees include agriculture, automotive technology, criminal justice, cybersecurity, health science, marketing/business, engineering, fire/EMT, welding and construction technology.
Anyone interested in serving on a committee should contact Linda Highley at 816-380-3253, ext. 7222 or linda.highley@harrisonvilleschools.org.
