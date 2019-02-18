New Avid Hotel coming to Belton

The City of Belton has approved development of a 95-room Avid hotel by Intercontinental Hotels Group. The four-story hotel will be just west of Markey Parkway on the north side of 58 Highway.
The hotel will be a first in the Kansas City area. The Avid hotel is an expansion of a concept started in Oklahoma City in the fall of 2018.
Belton Director of Economic Development Carolyn Yatsook says the move is good for Belton’s future.
“It is exiting that Belton will be home to the region’s first Avid Hotel,” Yatsook said in a press release.
Liberty Hotel Group will begin construction on the hotel project by the end of 2019 with a targeted opening near the end of 2020.
C.A.N. Needs
Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation is requesting snack crackers this February for its Caring About Nutrition (C.A.N.) program. The C.A.N. pantry sends home two snacks every weekend
Caring About Nutrition serves K-5 students with bags of food on Fridays for weekend meals they might otherwise miss. C.A.N. sends home food for two breakfasts, two lunches and two snacks. C.A.N. also has small food pantries at the middle schools and high school for students to access when needed.
Non-perishable food items can be dropped in the Ray-Pec Cares barrels located in the district’s K to 5 buildings and the Country Club Bank building by the Raymore Chamber of Commerce. Monetary donations for the program can be made to the Raymore-Peculiar Public School foundation.
Safe sitters class
The Cass County Health Department is offering Safe Sitter classes for students in grades 6 to 8. The one-day class prepares kids to be safe when they are home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting. Safe Sitter is a national nonprofit training program that offers safety skills, childcare skills, first aid and rescue skills including CPR training and choking rescue. It also includes training on how to interact with employers and set fees for babysitting.
This spring classes will be open to the general public on March 22, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Cass Regional Medical Center in Harrisonville and April 19, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Belton Police Department community room.
Students should be registered a week in advance. Cost is $35. For more information call Sarah Czech at 816-380-8429.
CPR skills classes available in 2019
The Cass County Health Department is offering American Red Cross certified blended learning CPR/AED and First Aid classes. The program trains participants to respond to breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illness until advanced medical personnel take over. Students will take training modules online and then meet in-person to finalize certification which will be valid for two years.
Upcoming sessions are scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Cass County Health Department on March 13, April 17, May 15, June 12, July 10, Aug. 7, Sept. 18, Oct. 9, Nov. 13 and Dec. 18. The class fee is $50.
Power outage reporting changes
A call to the police department during a major power outage in Harrisonville, will now direct you to e-mail your address to the Electric Department. For minor power outages residents are asked to call police dispatch at 816-380-8940.
However, major outages over large areas can sometimes cause emergency callers to be kept on hold. During those high volume call times, callers to the Police Department will now hear a recorded message asking for outage information to be sent to the e-mail address outage@harrisonville.com. The purpose of the change is to keep police phone lines open for those who need emergency assistance.
Harrisonville Fire Department open house
The Harrisonville Fire Department Open House for 2019 is scheduled March 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the open house attendees can tour the fire house and fire trucks, learn fire safety tips and take health screenings. The event is free for all.
Health screenings in Garden City and Peculiar
Cass Regional Medical Center has two upcoming free health screenings. At the screenings, participants can take advantage of free blood pressure, blood oxygen, and blood sugar screenings. A free total lipid profile, which measures total cholesterol, HDL, LDL and triglycerides, is also available.
For the most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). On Feb. 22, a screening is scheduled for Sherwood Bank in Garden City from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. On March 1, a screening will be available at Meadow View Estates in Peculiar from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Rehabilitation Services open house
The Rehabilitation Open House at the Cass Regional Medical Center has been rescheduled for Feb. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The annual event features free health screenings, information, giveaways and yoga. Real Yoga will offer 20 minute classes during the event at Cass Regional Medical Center.
