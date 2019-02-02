Cass County County Health Foundation looking for volunteers to help kids

Harrisonville systems upgrade
The City of Harrisonville just received an $116,550 grant to help upgrade its electric distribution system.
The Missouri Public Energy Pool provided the money as a part of its power infrastructure modernization grant program, which helps municipal utilities invest in long-term capital assets for local electric systems. City of Harrisonville leaders have planned new transmission lines for an area near Precision Drive and the rebuilding of a line for Forest Street, which should help improve the overall reliability of the electrical system in the city.
This is the second large grand Harrisonville has received from The Missouri Public Energy Pool. In 2015, The Missouri Public Energy Pool gave Harrisonville a $91,000 grant to help install new fiber optics for the city’s electrical SCADA system.
Volunteers wanted for dental health screenings
The Cass County County Health Foundation is looking for volunteers to help conducting dental screenings for local children throughout February and into the first week of March. The foundation provides free dental screenings for children in Cass County. Last year the group screened more than 4,700 students in Archie, Belton, Drexel, East Lynne, Grandview, Harrisionville, Midway, Pleasant Hill, Raymore-Peculiar and Strasburg school districts.
The foundation is looking for volunteer dentists and registered dental hygienists to screen; recorders, who can be volunteers with no dental experience to help record screening data; and varnishers/oral health educators who should be other dental professionals and pre-dental students.
Screenings are scheduled at schools as a part of National Children’s Dental Health Month. For more information about how to volunteer check out casscommunityhealth.org.
Boardwalk benefited by bad weather
The cold weather was good news for progress at Raymore’s Hawk Ridge Park. Contractors continued work at the park through the freezing weather of late January. With more than 3 inches of ice on the lake, contractors were able to take advantage of the solid surface to begin building the walking surface on the new boardwalk behind the amphitheater. Improvements at Hawk Ridge Park are part of a no-tax increase bond issue voters approved in 2016 to bring $10.5 million worth of improvement to Raymore city streets and parks programs. The park improvements have an expected completion date of spring.
Historical Society meeting
The Raymore Historical Society is meeting Feb. 12 at the new location at 103 S. Washington. The society meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. This month’s meeting will feature a video which was taped in 1995 of previous board members. Time permitting, the group may also show a video about the Leaky Roof Railroad by Dorothy Lane. The meeting is open to the public. The museum’s new new location is ADA accessible.
Raymore City Hall front entrance closed
The front entrance of the Raymore City Hall is closed for construction. Offices are accessible through the Police Department entrance on the south side of the building during the construction to upgrade and update the entryway and lobby areas of City Hall. City Council chambers, utilities, city clerk, court and other offices will all be accessible through the construction process. Residents can also pay for utility bills over the phone or online. For more information, visit www.raymore.com/pay or call 816-331-5182.
New Sign Ordinance
The Harrisonville Board of Aldermen approved a new sign ordinance in January. The changes to the ordinance came after the City went through recent federal mediation. The code applies to permanent exterior signs as well as temporary signage. Portable movable display signs are banned. Temporary yard signs, like those a homeowner might put up for a garage sale, political campaign or to sell a home are allowed, but must be no more than 6 square feet per 30 feet of lot parcel.
