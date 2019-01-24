Communities pitch in to help Harrisonville after storm hits

Harrisonville gets help
Crews from Carthage and Higginsville helped get Harrisonville back online after winter storm Gia came to town.
The storm left about 40 percent of city residents without power. In order to reduce the time it would take to get everyone back online, Public Works Director Eric Patterson requested help from the Missouri Public Utility Alliance. The two cities responded to the call for help.
Shade Tree Services Company from Fenton also helped ease the storm damage burden by trimming trees around power lines.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The heavy weight of the wet snow caused most of the damage. Five of the city’s 15 circuits went out of operation. It took about 20 hours to get all the downed circuits back in operation and holding power. Some residential customers had to wait until Sunday afternoon to get their power restored.
The last time Harrisonville called for mutual aid was after a strong spring storm in May of 2017.
Belton storm limb drop-off
If you live in Belton, you can drop off your winter storm debris and tree limbs at Markey Park. The City of Belton is providing a drop-off site open only at certain days and times (weather permitting).
The upcoming days are Friday Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Jan. 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday Feb. 2, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. These dates could be canceled if more winter weather is forecast. Belton residents must provide proof of residence with a driver’s license or water bill. Only tree limbs and storm debris will be accepted. Branches must be cut into limbs no longer than 4 feet.
Raymore trash
The February trash bill will be a little different in Raymore. The city changed trash rates on Jan. 1 to $12.77 per month. The first time the new rate will appear is in the February bill. These rates are changed based on fuel rates and other costs associated with trash collection.
If you still have a Christmas tree that needs disposal, it can still be placed at the curb for pickup through the end of January on your regular trash day. Those taller than 8 feet should be cut in half.
Raymore arts survey
The Raymore Arts Commission is seeking public feedback about the kind of arts residents would like to see some to town. The survey asks question about music, fine arts, theater and other arts programming and can be found at Raymore.com/arts. All who fill out the survey can be entered in a drawing for a $50 gift card.
Harrisonville photos wanted
The City of Harrisonville website is getting a redesign and your photos could become part of the end product. The city would like to showcase some of what makes Harrisonville a good place to live and work by featuring pictures of the city on the homepage.
City leaders are looking for vivid, high-quality images that show off the beauty of the town. You can submit your best photos for the project by e-mailing dbarnett@harrisonville.com. You will receive a photo credit for your work if it is selected to be a part of the final website. Photos are due by Feb. 7.
Community Health Foundation 5K
This year’s Community Health Foundation 5K is scheduled for May 4. Registration is open for what will be the 25th annual event to benefit the Cass County Dental Clinic. The clinic is the Cass Community Health Foundation’s safety-net dental clinic. It served more than 3,600 low income children ages newborn to 20 in 2018.
The event begins and ends at the Belton Regional Medical Center. Community members may either walk or run the race course. Registration is free for walkers, but personal fundraising pages are available for participants and all participants are asked to make a personal donation. There is a registration fee for runners that will cover the cost of T-shirts, time chips and bibs.
The event will be followed by a health fair and celebration with music, prizes and food provided by Consentino’s Price Chopper.
Comments