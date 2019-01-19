Harrisonville OKs computer science, preschool proposals

Harrisonville approves proposals
The Harrisonville Board of Education said yes this month to two proposals affecting preschool and computer science offerings.
The district will begin offering a computer science program with more computer science courses next fall at Harrisonville High School, Harrisonville Middle School and Cass Career Center. The high school will add an additional computer science course the following year.
In addition, the district will decrease preschool offerings for 3-year-olds but expand the early childhood program for 4-year-olds. The older students are more ready for formalized instruction, according to district officials, and the change allows educators to focus their efforts on preparing students for kindergarten.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Ray-Pec, Harrisonville crown spelling champs
In separate bees last week, the Harrisonville and Raymore-Peculiar school districts chose their representatives to the Cass County Spelling Bee.
Ray-Pec East Middle School eighth-grader Miles Sellami won his district’s title in nine rounds on Jan. 17 by correctly spelling “trawl.” Sonam Jathaul, a fourth-grader at Creekmoor Elementary School, was the runner-up.
The Harrisonville bee, on Jan. 18, also went nine rounds. Harrisonville Middle School sixth-grader Audrey Coffey emerged as the winner with the final word “fertile.”
Fifth-grader Brayden Johnson was the runner-up.
The Cass County Spelling Bee will be hosted by the Raymore-Peculiar School District, starting at 10 a.m. on March 13. That winner will go to Washington D.C. for the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.
HHS Students of the Month
Harrisonville High School has named seniors Grace McLaughlin and Ethan Kohl as Students of the Month for January. The faculty chose them for character, citizenship., and academics.
McLaughlin is the daughter of April McLaughlin. She is captain of the Silver Sensations dance team and the Music Makers show choir. She is the public relations officer for DECA and also participates in Students Against Destructive Decisions, National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society, Peer Helpers and the Wildcat Network.
Her hobbies include photography/videography, traveling and exploring new places. After graduation, McLaughlin plans to attend a four-year university out of state.
Kohl, the son of Jake and Paula Kohl, is involved in soccer, Academics Club, FFA, National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. He the FFA president.
Outside school, Kohl has worked as a soccer referee for six years and also enjoys reading and building computers. He plans to attend Judson University and pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architectural design.
High seas drama in Belton
Starting next week, the Belton High School theater department will present “Peter and the Starcatcher,” which tells the story of an orphan known only as Boy and an intrepid heroine named Molly, who learn about love and friendship on the high seas.
It provides the backstory of Peter Pan and his nemesis Captain Hook.
Curtain times are at 7 p.m. Jan. 1 through Feb. 2 and 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Belton Middle School/Freshman Center Forum Theatre, 107 W. Pirate Parkway. Tickets -- $3 for students and $7 for adults -- can be purchased in advance at bhspiratetheatre.weebly.com or at the door.
Open house for Cass Career Center
Operated by the Harrisonville School District, the career center is open to high school students from other districts. Programs offered next year include agriculture, automotive technology, construction technology, criminal justice/CSI, emergency medical tech, firefighting, health sciences, marketing, welding and networking/cyber security.
Harrisonville students can enroll at CCC beginning their freshman year in hourly courses in agriculture and marketing. Students from HHS and other sending schools can enroll at CCC as juniors.
The adult practical nursing program also will participate n the open house and share information about the 11-month accelerated LPN program.
The career center is at 1600 E. Elm St. in Harrisonville.
Comments