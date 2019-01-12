Ray-Pec School District forged a partnership with Compass Health Network

Ray-Pec boosts mental health resources
The Raymore-Peculiar School District has forged a partnership with Compass Health Network that will enable two licensed mental health therapists to provide services at school to Medicaid-eligible students who qualify.
The district’s mental health professionals will oversee the referral process, which includes parental approval. Services may include screenings and evaluations, brief interventions, therapy and consultation services.
Compass Health Network includes Pathways Community Health, Crider Health Center and Royal Oaks Hospital.
The district’s strategic plan calls for expanding mental health supports for students. The school board approved the partnership in December.
The Harrisonville district approved a similar arrangement with Compass Health/Pathways in August.
Unlocking learning
“Breakout rooms” are the rage these days, and Harrisonville teachers have brought the concept to kindergarten.
Instead of trying to find their way out of a space, children at Harrisonville Early Childhood Center tried to open four locks on Froggy’s breakout box by solving four problems that involved sorting, counting, matching and reading. The activities were based off of the “Froggy Gets Dressed” book.
Upon opening Froggy’s box, the children discovered a prize: Froggy finger puppets.
Special Olympics honors Belton coach
Belton Special Olympics coach Nikki Mackay has been named the 2018 Outstanding Coach from the Greater Kansas City Region in recognition of her contributions to the Special Olympics movement.
Each regional nominee is eligible for statewide recognition by Special Olympics Missouri, and the overall winners will be announced at an awards luncheon on Jan. 19.
With his camera, Ray-Pec volunteer makes an impact
School volunteer.
That title typically brings to mind parents who lend a hand in the classroom, in the library or on field trips. Or perhaps an older person who tutors.
Victor Carr’s contribution is a little different. The Peculiar resident is often seen on the sidelines of Raymore-Peculiar sporting events, shooting photos, which he then shares with the community.
Last month, the Raymore-Peculiar school board honored Carr for sharing his time and talent and producing hundreds of photographs featuring students and their activities. A proclamation also commended Carr for “encouragement provided to students, parents, staff, and coaches.”
HHS student will get inside look at D.C. journalism
Harrisonville High School sophomore Lillian Capen has received a scholarship to attend the 2019 Washington Journalism and Media Conference this summer at George Mason University.
The curriculum includes hands-on learning with industry leaders from the Mason faculty as well as international media outlets and Washington insiders.
At Harrisonville High, Capen is involved in girls golf and speech and debate. She’s earned an academic letter and the Excellence in Academics award.
