Ray-Pec expanding online course offerings for high school students

The Raymore-Peculiar School District is expanding its online course offerings for high school students.
The school board has approved an agreement with the Springfield School District to provide an increased number of courses through Launch, an online academy used by school districts across the state. It offers more than 100 classes developed and delivered by Missouri educators.
Online courses can provide more choices for elective and accelerated courses, the district said, and they can be taken to solve scheduling conflicts. They also provide flexibility for home-bound and at-risk students and those on long-term suspension. Credit recovery classes are available, too.
The Raymore-Peculiar district will pay the course fee if enrollment qualifications are met.
A new look for the Pleasant Hill Rooster
Pleasant Hill likely has more Roosters and Chicks than anyplace else in Cass County, but not because of farming operations. Roosters and Chicks are the mascots for the boys’ and girls’ sports teams, respectively, and the Rooster appears on the district website and on other materials.
The district reports that Superintendent Steven Meyers has been working with administrators, coaches, the Hollis and Miller firm and others to rebrand the district with consistent logos, fonts and mascots..
An online posting from the district said the process “had several difficult conversation and historical perspectives brought to the table to honor the past and reflect the future.”
Fifth-grader wins McEowen spelling bee
McEowen Elementary School fifth-grader Abbey Coffey has won the school’s spelling bee and will represent her classmates in the district spelling bee.
During a school-wide assembly on Dec. 14, Coffey prevailed among 32 finalists — chosen by their scores on a written test -- for the championship. The winning word was “volition” and the bee went 35 rounds.
Also moving on to the district bee is fifth-grader Brayden Johnson, who finished second..
HHS creates basketball Hall of Fame
The Harrisonville High School boys’ basketball program has created a Hall of Fame to honor individuals who have played, coached or supported the program in the past. The first three members will be inducted between the girls and boys varsity games on Jan. 11. They are::
▪ Roland “Butch” Allen, 1st Team All-State, 1971-72.
▪ Gillis Leonard, 1st Team All-State, 1974-75 and 1975-76.
▪ Redford “Red” Reichert, the basketball coach with the highest winning percentage in Harrisonville history, 1968-75 and 1980-85.
All-State Band honors
Three Harrisonville High School musicians have won honorable mention spots in the All-State Band program.
After auditions Dec. 1 in Columbia, sophomore flutist Selah Norman and senior trombone player Zach Austin were named to the All-State Honorable Mention Band. Junior Michael Dahn was named to the All-State Honorable Mention Jazz Band. He plays the bass trombone.
72 inducted into National Technical Honor Society
Cass Career Center has inducted 72 students into its chapter of the National Technical Honor Society. Students had to meet all four of the criteria for membership: scholarship, character, attendance and leadership.
The inductees were from nine different programs and 10 different school districts:
From Adrian: Megan Hall, EMT; Jonhenry Jackson, Criminal Justice/CSI; Dakota McConnell, Construction;
Hunter Nelson, Fire Science; Bailey Novovesky, Health Science; Camryn Pruitt, Health Science; Cody Westmoreland, Welding; Elise Reynolds, Health Science.
From Archie: Laura Arnold and Mandilyn DeGraffenried, both Health Science.
From Belton: Amy Avendano, Criminal Justice/CSI; Shaylee Broockerd, Criminal Justice/CSI; Jessica Brown, Automotive; Gabe Langford, Automotive; Gabrielle Stoddard, Belton, Criminal Justice/CSI.
From Cass Midway: Dylan Bayard, Construction; Victoria Mincks, Health Science.
From Harrisonville: Hailey Brunner, Agriculture, EMT; Mandi Bundt, Health Science; Lauren Burlingame, Agriculture; Maecy Claiborne, Agriculture, Marketing; Brent Craig, Agriculture, Welding; Ethan Danner, Marketing; Rhyse Dickey, Marketing; Hannah Dinges, Agriculture; Autumn Eason, Health Science; Emma Fischer, Agriculture, Marketing;
Jaydyn Flanery, Health Science; Dylen GarDella, Automotive; Grady Gilvin, Agriculture; Jenna Hart, Health Science; Emily Hegendeffer, Agriculture; Madison Hoffman, Agriculture, Marketing; Ethan Inman, Agriculture; Logan Johnson, Marketing; Lance Kidd, Construction; Ethan Kohl, Agriculture; Ryan Maher, Automotive; Brecken Moreland, Health Science; Elle Parker, Agriculture; Jacob Poisal, Agriculture.
Presley Reynolds, Agriculture; Keigan Rowe, Agriculture; Harley Sipple, Agriculture; Serena Stephens, Criminal Justice/CSI; Savannah Timmons, Agriculture; Jessica Toler, Agriculture; Amy Tracy, Marketing; Meadow Vassar, Agriculture; Emma Wernex, Agriculture; Jaydn Wilson, Marketing; Dylan Young, Agriculture.
From Lee’s Summit: Caroline Campbell, Agriculture; Jessica Herrera, Agriculture; Rachel McCommon, Fire Science; Grace Swan, Agriculture; Todaja Weakley, EMT; Cole Wilson, EMT; Erin Wylie, EMT.
From Lone Jack: Jake Brown, Criminal Justice/CSI; Rachel Lauer, Health Science; Tyler West, Construction.
From Pleasant Hill: Deidra Gross, Fire Science.
From Raymore-Peculiar: Jacob Carter, Construction; Bryce Hennessy, Criminal Justice/CSI; Trey Hoeper, Agriculture; Jillian Hoppe, Health Science; Haley Ohrenberg, Criminal Justice/CSI; Anna Roth, Criminal Justice/CSI; Kaylee Schaeffer, Health Science; Benedetto Simpson, Construction; Breanna Yates, EMT.
Among the returning second-year members were Harrisonville students Madison Barnes, Samuel East, Ashley Hetherington, Haley Holden, Michelle Marrs, Grace McLaughlin, Cassidy Spencer and Peyton Zaring.
Other second-year members are Abigail Seaholm from Adrian; Mikayla Bond from Archie: Meagan Boze, Brittni Kilton and Giovanny Rodriguez, all from Belton; Kalesta Branson from Cass Midway; Caleb McCommon from Lee’s Summit; Zoe Crockett from Pleasant Hill; and Katelynn Jungling and Kaleb Perkins from Raymore-Peculiar.
