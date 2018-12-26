Raymore Coat Drive
The Raymore Mayor’s Coat Drive brought in 67 coats this year. Recreation Coordinator Katie VanKeulen and Athletic Coordinator Todd Brennon collected coats from the local elementary schools and City Hall as a part of the Coat Drive. All collections go to King’s Closet at Beacon of Hope Church. Sixty scarves/hats/gloves and multiple clothing items were donated.
Donation to help dental health in Cass County
The Health Forward Foundation has granted $159,000 to the Cass Community Health Foundation to help run the organizations safety net dental clinic in 2019.
The Cass County Dental Clinic offers dental services to children and adolescents who are low-income, covered by Missouri Medicaid, uninsured or underinsured. The clinic served about 3,500 people in Belton and Harrisonville in 2018. Cynthia Randazzo, CCHF president, says the support of Health Forward is vital to the oral health of Cass County.
“Without these dollars, we are unable to effectively treat kids who need us most,” Randazzo said.
Cass Community Health Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in 1984 that seeks to empower the community through improved health. These programs are primarily funded through contributions received from individuals and businesses from the Cass County area.
Belton Kids Night Out — Jan. 12
Belton Parks and Recreation is hosting the first Kids Night Out of 2019 on at High Blue on Jan. 12. The night of games, swimming, crafts and other activities for kids 5 to 12 years old runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Early registration by Jan. 11 costs $20 for the first family member and $20 for each additional child. The cost at the door for the first family member goes up to $25 the night of the event and $20 for each additional family member.
Call 816-348-7400, ext. 0 or stop by High Blue to register your children for the event.
Health support and education in January
Cass Regional Medical Center will host a series of support groups and educational opportunities in January. The events will all be held in the hospital conference rooms located inside the main entrance of the building at 2800 Eeast Rock Haven Road in Harrisonville. The groups are all free and open to the public.
The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets 6 p.m. on Jan. 8, in Conference Room 1.
A Diabetes Support Group meets 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, in Conference Rooms 1, 2 and 3. This will be the group’s holiday party.
A Stop the Bleed educational program to teach basic skills to stop bleeding in emergency situations will be Jan. 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., in Conference Rooms 1 and 2
January Health screenings in Cass County
Cass Regional Medical Center is providing free health screenings in January. No appointments are necessary for the free blood pressure, blood oxygen, and blood sugar screenings. Participants can also obtain a free total lipid profile, which measures total cholesterol, HDL, LDL and triglycerides. For most accurate results on that screening fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). Screenings in January are scheduled for: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Citizens Bank located at 218 S. Second St. in Drexel.
Jan. 18, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Commerce Bank located at 1301 South Locust St. in Harrisonville.
Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Cass County Public Library located at 1741 E. North Ave. in Belton.
