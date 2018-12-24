Proposal to change the focus of Harrisonville’s early-childhood program will be considered

Pre-school proposal delayed until January
A proposal to change the focus of the Harrisonville early childhood program will now be considered in January.
The proposal would decrease offerings for 3-year-olds and expand the program for 4-year-old children. The move would allow the Early Childhood Center to focus more on kindergarten preparation — with students who are more ready for pre-school.
District spokeswoman Jill Filer said the item was not placed on the December agenda as planned.
Students of the month at HHS
Faculty members at Harrisonville High School have chosen seniors Bailey Kliewer and Zachary Chaney as Students of the Month for December. They were recognized for character, citizenship and academics.
Kliewer, daughter of Brian and Rebecca Kliewer, has been a basketball team captain for two years. She also is involved in tennis, and track. Her hobbies involve AAU basketball, tennis, reading and her horse.
She plans to play basketball at Rogers State University and study sport management.
Chaney is the son of Larry and Melissa Chaney. He has been in the top 15 percent of his class and on the Principals Honor Roll throughout high school. He’s also earned conference all-academic awards in baseball and football.
Outside of school, Chaney works as a crew trainer at B&B Theatres and is a representative for Students in Government. His hobbies include sports and writing.
Chaney plans to major in psychology at the University of Central Missouri and aspires to advanced degrees for a career in forensic psychology.
Harrisonville Christian spellers advance to district bee
These students from Harrisonville Christian School will participate in the Association of Christian Schools International district spelling bee in January after winning their classroom bees this fall:
Jaxson Murray and Kaylee Snider, first grade; Evie Crawford and Caitlin Bradhurst, second grade; Olivia Bartlett and Jameson Summers, third grade; Peyton Snider and Micah Bliss, fourth grade; Lily Krehbiel and Izzy Bustamante, fifth grade; Samantha Smith and Carter Lawson, sixth grade; Eli Weir and Emma Schrock, seventh grade, and
Kennedy Smalley and Tucker Lawson, eighth grade.
Gifted kids donate solar charger
People in the Harrisonville community can charge their electronic devices for free at the school district’s Memorial Stadium, thanks to a gift from the Harrisonville Academically Talented Students (HATS) class of 2023.
The students donated a Sol-mate solar charging station that can be found at the south end of the bleachers. A solar panel captures sunlight to fuel internal batteries that can charge any device with a USB cord. Eight ports circle the charging table, and two are underneath to be accessible for people with disabilities.
Users should bring their own cables.
The charger was purchased with grant money the class received when the students won a video contest last spring. HATS students who won the grant and selected the Sol-mate are Caroline Ocheskey, Kale Weber, Jaelynne Bundt, McKinzie Parks, Menda Schroeder, Elizabeth Lundeen, Elizabeth Allen, Max Werner, Cort DeVenney and Charlie Sturgeon.
Students of the Month at Ray-Pec
Two civic clubs have honored four Raymore-Peculiar High School students as Students of the Month for December. Noah Dorweiler and Julia Fenaroli were recognized by the Raymore-Peculiar Sunrise Optimist Club. William Greble and Kathryn McCauley were honored by the Belton-Raymore Rotary Club.
