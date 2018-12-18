Raymore-Peculiar School District to start visitor management system

Ray-Pec to enhance security
To better safeguard student safety, the Raymore-Peculiar School District will implement a new visitor management system early next year at its seven elementary schools and at Shull Early Learning Center.
Each visitor will be asked to provide a photo ID, which will be inserted into a device and instantly screened against the registered sex offender databases in all 50 states. The system also prints a temporary badge indicating the purpose of the visit and keeps an electronic record for school officials.
The school board last month chose Raptor Technologies from among 10 companies that sought to do the work. The first-year cost is $12,800, and there is an annual renewal fee for software access.
The district plans to expand the system to secondary schools, but no timetable has been set.
Affordable gifts for young shoppers
Christmas gifts for 25 cents?
Why, yes, if you shopped at the fifth annual Holiday Store hosted by Bright Futures Harrisonville on Dec. 8.
For a quarter per item, school-age children chose presents for relatives and friends after surveying the merchandise with personal shopping assistants from the high school and middle school. The “inventory” consisted of community donations, and a 4H group wrapped the gifts unless the students preferred to take wrapping paper home.
Santa didn’t miss this event, of course.
“This is a perfect example of what Bright Futures is all about,” said event co-chair Deb Welhoff. “The community comes together to support our children with donations for the store, and students ‘work’ the event ... to give back to their community.”
Career Center honors fire science student
Fire Science student Rachel McCommon is the December Student of the Month at Cass Career Center. She is a junior from Lee’s Summit West High School.
The Career Center, operated by the Harrisonville School District, serves students in and around Cass County. The award is sponsored by the Cass County Elks Lodge #2791.
Drexel students recognized
Drexel Elementary School has chosen its December Character Kids for demonstrating generosity.
They are Luke Barbarick for kindergarten through third grade and Holly Yager, for grades four through six.
DARE essay takes top honor
Chasity Black was recognized as the overall essay winner as fifth-graders at McEowen Elementary School graduated from the DARE program earlier this fall. She received a medal and a DARE lion.
Other class essay winners were Lillian Wade, Brecken Sullivan, Lexi Quinley, Penelope Morgan, Shelbie Anderson, Abbey Coffey and Ben Wooten.
DARE stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education.
