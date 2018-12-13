Mishap ruins gym floor in Belton
Belton High School is replacing its gym floor because of a freak accident in November.
In a newsletter posted on Facebook, the district said that a ball hit a sprinkler head during a physical education class, releasing water over a significant portion of the gym floor. Workers from across the district responded to treat and dry the floor, and a remediation company thought all was well.
But during a recent blood drive, staffers noticed the floor was buckling. The district learned that the subfloor was still wet because water had seeped under the floor through the volleyball net peg holders.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The district hopes to have the floor replaced in six to eight weeks. Meanwhile, classes, practices and games are being relocated.
High fives and fist bumps
One day each month has been designated High Five/Fist Bump Friday at McEowen Elementary School in Harrisonville.
On those days, a high school group visits and welcomes students in the morning with smiles, high fives, fist bumps and words of encouragement.
On Nov. 30, members of the Harrisonville High School Royal Regiment Drumline came to the school. After the welcome, the drumline marched through the halls of McEowen.
Belton parent honored
The Belton School District has presented Mill Creek Upper Elementary School volunteer Kim Reid with the Pirate Pride Community Award.
Reid heads the school’s Parent Teacher Organization and meets monthly to assess school needs and design plans to address them. She and team members hold hangout nights for students, conduct fundraisers and host community service events. The district also applauded her for giving students and teachers a voice in her work at the school.
“Whenever the staff needs help supporting students, Reid is very resourceful, including consolidating community resources and efforts that benefit the school,” said Counselor Anne Enright. “Her ability to collaborate and value all stakeholders has been a true gift to Mill Creek.”
An ancient way of writing
Students in Darla Chastain’s sixth-grade social studies class at Sherwood Middle School have learned what cuneiform writing was like in ancient Mesopotamia.
Students created their own code for each letter of the alphabet, inscribed a fact about Mesopotamia using that code in Play-Doh, and then traded with partners to see if they could decipher the messages.
Comments