Pleasant Hill girl taps her way to world dance competition
For the second straight year, Jaidyn Tabony of Pleasant Hill has qualified for the United States Tap Dance Team, which is competing this week at the World Tap Championships in Riesa, Germany.
Jaidyn, who turned 12 years old this fall, has moved up to the Junior age division for ages 12 to 15. The U.S. team chose 78 dancers from 18 states for the competition, which began Nov. 27 and continues through Dec. 1. Jaidyn is the only Missouri member of the team, her family said.
A sixth-grader, Jaidyn is homeschooled and attends Pleasant Hill Intermediate School part time.
HHS names Students of the Month
Seniors Briseida Chavez and Peyton Holden are Students of the Month for November at Harrisonville High School — chosen by the faculty for their character, citizenship and academics.
Chavez, the daughter of Roberto and Eugenia Chavez, is secretary and former president of the Key Club. She’s also involved in National Honor Society, College Ambassadors, Student Council, Peer Helpers and Campaigners.
Her hobbies include reading, community service and playing board games with her siblings. After high school, she plans to pursue a nursing degree.
Holden is the son of Shaun and Susan Holden. He is president of the Drama Club and the Music Makers show choir, captain of the golf team and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes leadership team. His activities also include National Honor Society, Peer Helpers and playing guitar.
Holden has twice been selected for the All-State choir and All-State show choir and is a three-time All-Conference and All-District golfer. He plans to pursue a career in golf and major in civil engineering after graduation.
Ray-Pec student makes first cut for Coca-Cola scholarship
Ray-Pec High School Senior Tammy Yang is a semifinalist for the 2019 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars program.
A total of 1,896 high school seniors were selected as semifinalists nationwide from among 95,715 applications based on academic excellence, leadership, and service.
The semifinalists are in the running for 150 college scholarships worth $20,000.
Belton students join Youth Court
Belton Middle Schools students recently completed their training with the Cass County Youth Court in Harrisonville. They can now serve in a variety of roles — such as juror, judge, clerk, bailiff or attorney — and hear real cases involving their peers from around Cass County.
New inductees include Timothy Amen, Lilith Bergeson, Liauna Berry, Diana Childers, Amaziah Coffin, Micaiah Eagleton, Jordan Green, Brooke Hackler, Kaitlyn Moffett, Caden Petzold, Katlin Sherwood and Maddie Steelman.
Donations sought for holiday store
Bright Futures Harrisonville is seeking donations to stock the annual Holiday Store that will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 in conjunction with Christmas on the Square that day.
The store, at Harrisonville Middle School, will offer children the opportunity to “buy” a gift for a parent, teacher or family member. Tickets to shop at the store will cost 25 cents.
Suggested items include trinkets, sports memorabilia, knickknacks, candles, mugs, ties, holiday decor, wallets, tool sets, coasters and figurines.
Donations can be taken to Bright Futures Blue Barrel locations at all district schools, the Cass County Public Library and some local churches and businesses.
Cass Career Center chooses Student of the Month
EMT student Harrisonville High School senior Hailey Brunner is the November Student of the Month at Cass Career Center — an award sponsored by the Cass County Elks Lodge #2791.
Brunner is an EMT student at the career center, which is operated by the Harrisonville School District. It serves students from around the Cass County area.
Two casts announced for HHS winter play
Harrisonville High School has chosen two casts for its winter play, “Servant of Two Masters,” to be presented in late January. Each cast will perform twice.
The Turin cast includes Jacob Allen, Alex Baker, Cody Crawford, Shelbe Dishong, Libby East, Katie Fitzgerald, Cody Knoblauch, Joey Lasure, Hayden Ream, Riley Seabolt, Virgil Shaddox. Katelyn Young and Hallee Keeney.
The Bergamo cast consists Caleb Baker, Noah Collins, Caitlyn Costner, Brooklyn Fools, Adalain Howser, Clinton Howser, Christopher Magnuson, Jacob Miller, Lydia Newman, Thomas Rushly, Michael Schuhle, Breezy Semler and Victoria Wise.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 24-26 and during the daytime Jan. 23 for Harrisonville Middle School students.
