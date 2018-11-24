Pleasant Hill welcomes several new Honor Society members

Pleasant Hill inducts National Honor Society members
The National Honor Society at Pleasant Hill High School inducted these new members on Oct. 29:
Logan Bailey, Brandon Baker, Ethan Beagle, Chloe Bloom, Wyatt Bramwell, Kylie Campbell, Truman Cartner, Nicole Clapp, Trey Clevenger, Mackenzie DiMarco, Hunter Fannin, Jacey Faust, Becca Goble, Jaden Greenwood, Lucas Henley, Jordan Hoerl, Natalie Hopkins, Ashlynn Keilholz, Miranda Kelley, Kolton Kincaid, Blaine Kleyh, Ramsey Kohler, Sydney Lamborn, Dayton Little, Julia Longmeyer, Emma Marshall, Madison Mason, Alyssa Math.
Hailey McCommon, Angela McCormick, Savannah McIntosh, Julia Moore, Cailee More, Maragh Newberry, Emily Perisho, Garrett Pierce, Jayden Reyes, Abigale Rice, Kyleigh Roe, Dawson Sivils, Nicole South, Taylor Stith, Megan Swinney, Cole Swofford, Miguel Venegas, Rileigh West, Alec Wheeler, Rachel Wilhoit, Grant Williams and Samantha Woods.
They join current members Daniel Albin, Andrea Allen, Blake Atkins, Katherine Bauer, Marissa Bowman, Sierra Bowman, Averee Brattin, Sydney Bunch, Kennedy Burton, Dawson Ferdig, Anastasia Hanes, Reagan Harrison, Sophia Harvey, Kayleigh Hitchcock, Gabriel Hodge, Micala Marie Huffman, Shelby Jack, Corey Kelly, Grace Kenyon, Danielle Lichte, Adelynn Link, Taylor Markham, Sarah Morris, Emma Mueller, Avery Quilte, Ali Ray, Grace Riley, Garrett Schick, Stewart Watson, Halee Werner, Benjamin Yoder, Paige Zieman and Saylor Zurcher.
Student’s art advances to state competition
Harrisonville High School artist Connor Truman has won the Artistic Excellence Award for his work, “Cosmic River,” at the Visual Art Day at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.
As a result, the piece is now part of a state-level competition.
A group of students from Harrisonville High attended the Visual Art Day in mid-October with art teacher Melissa Chaney.
‘Robber Bridegroom’ at Ray-Pec High
Raymore-Peculiar High School will present “The Robber Bridegroom,” a musical comedy that dates to the mid-1970s, through this weekend.
Performances are scheduled to continue 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 16 and 17, and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Reserve them by calling 816-892-3999, extension 2400. Free child care will be provided.
Lead roles include Seth Kelley as the robber Jamie Lockhart; Kylie Hansen as his love interest, Rosamund; and Ella Schnake as Rosamund’s evil stepmother, Salome.
Other cast members are Matthew Stewart, Cooper Carson, Robbie Keays, Spencer Barr, Tayler Bates, Angel Patterson, Paige Showen, Denton Meehan, Ian Van Horn and Larissa Wratney.
The Deeper in the Woods Singers are Dalton Apel, Isabelle Burton, Chloe Coons, Katie Clewell, Denton Meehan, Grace Millard and Sam Reicher.
The assistant directors are students Molly Loman, Bobbi Posey and Carly Toler. The stage manager is Zach Scott with assistance from Blake Oser. The sound engineer is Nick Hime. The master carpenter is Spencer Barr. Props masters are Becca Bessette and Zach Scott. The master electrician and lighting designer is Riley Linn. Follow spot operators are Sam Steinke and Colby Stosberg. The costume designer is Ce Ce Moss.
Free Thanksgiving dinner for older adults
Older adults in the area are invited to the annual Senior Citizens’ Thanksgiving Banquet on Nov. 19, hosted by the Harrisonville High School Student Council.
The banquet starts at 5:30 p.m. in the high school gym. The HHS Jazz Band and the Music Makers show choir will perform.
No RSVP is required. Anyone needing transportation should contact Emily Terwilliger at 816-380-3273, ext. 6850.
Before the dinner, Superintendent Paul Mensching will talk with citizens during a Listening Post session at the school from 4:45 to 5:15 p.m. It’s open to all.
