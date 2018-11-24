Toothbrush fund-raiser for Dental Clinic

Toothbrush fund-raiser
The Cass Community Health Foundation is raising money to buy toothbrushes. The organization sponsors the Cass County Dental Clinic, which is a safety net clinic with locations in Belton and Harrisonville. The clinic serves low-income, uninsured and Missouri Medicaid patients from birth to age 20.
Each patient receives a new toothbrush. The clinic needs about 5,000 toothbrushes every year to provide this service. The Health Foundation started a #giving Tuesday fund drive to help raise the needed funds for the toothbrushes needed in 2019. Their initial goal of $2,000 would buy 2,000 toothbrushes. If you would like to contribute you can visitcasscommunityhealth.org/toothbrush.
Belton Operation Santa
The Belton Welfare Association and Operation Santa are collecting non-perishable food items and toys this holiday season through Dec. 5. Barrels are set up at City Hall, City Hall Annex, the Belton Police Station and both Belton Fire Stations. All donations stay local through the Belton Welfare Association and Operation Santa. For more information, call 816-331-4331.
Mayor’s Tree Lighting
The Raymore Mayor’s Tree Lighting is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. The event will include cookies, hot chocolate, a petting zoo and Santa Claus. The event also serves as the kickoff for the Mayor’s Coat Drive. All gently used coats and winter accessories or clothing donated will go to the Beacon of Hope, King’s Closet to help people in need in the community. The Tree lighting ceremony and celebration will be held at T.B. Hanna Station.
Holiday Sing Along:
The Ray-Pec High School choir will help out with a Holiday Sing-Along at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Raymore on Tuesday, Dec. 11. The mid-afternoon event starts at 3:30 p.m. Admission is free and will include a group singing of favorite Christmas carols.
Development Informational Meeting
City staff is holding a Good Neighbor meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. The meeting will give residents the chance to find out more about a proposed development on approximately 40 acres near the southwest corner of 58-highway and Foxridge Drive. Dean Commercial has filed an application for a preliminary plat on a 9-lot commercial subdivision proposal for that location.
New Raymore finance director
The City of Raymore’s new finance director has already worked for the city for eight years. Elisa Williams has been the City’s accountant and assistant finance director. City manager, Jim Feuerborn, officially appointed her to the finance director position Nov. 19.
Feuerborn expressed his confidence in Williams, based on her past record.
“She has already served the residents of our community well, and I know she will continue to do so in her new role,” Feuerborn said in a news release.
New bill pay by phone in Harrisonville
Harrisonville residents can now pay their utility bills any time day or night over the phone. The City of Harrisonville utility bills can be paid by an interactive voice response system available at 1-833-227-1750. Residents will also be able to hear real-time balance information, find out payment amounts due and due dates for bills. Callers will need to provide their account number and address to make a payment. Both debit and credit cards will be accepted.
Fourth year for Meritorious Budget Award
For the fourth consecutive year, the Raymore-Peculiar School District has received the Meritorious Budget Award from the Association of School Business Officials International. The award recognizes the District for its 2018-2019 submission.
The MBA promotes and recognizes excellence in school budget presentation. It also encourages a focus on short and long term strategies and transparency in the budgeting process. During the 2017-2018 school year, only eight Missouri school districts, including Ray-Pec, received the award.
Comments