Ray-Pec High School botany students bring milkweed to outdoor classroom

Milkweed for the Monarchs
Building on efforts from last spring and summer, juniors and seniors in the Ray-Pec High School botany course transplanted milkweed plants to the school’s outdoor classroom this fall — in hopes they will be become established and attract summer resident Monarch butterflies. The milkweed is the only plant that Monarch caterpillars eat. Before the planting, fewer than a dozen milkweed plants were growing in the outdoor classroom.
The seeds for the milkweed plants were planted by students in last spring’s botany course. At the beginning of the summer student volunteers Destany L’Heureux , Dalton McMillin, Jenna Forrester and Zoey Norton helped transplant the young plants into larger containers. Another student, Kylei Cornett, and local resident Doris Sherrick helped teacher Mike Roberts water the milkweed plants over the summer so they’d be ready for the fall botany students to transplant.
Botany students also will plant seeds this winter in a 1-acre area next to the milkweed garden in an effort to restore a pollinator-friendly prairie to provide various nectar sources for migrating Monarchs.
Ray-Pec Rotary Students of the Month
Raymore-Peculiar High School students Sydney Booth and Josh Putney are the Belton-Raymore Rotary Club’s Students of the Month for September.
Each month during the school year, the club recognizes two seniors from Ray-Pec and two seniors from Belton High School.
