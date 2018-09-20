Raymore Community Against Crime event

Raymore Police Department is hosting a Community Against Crime event on Saturday September 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Park.
The event will be held during the Raymore Festival in the Park. It will feature representatives from many different local law enforcement agencies, first responders and other public services. Each agency will have a display and information about safety and crime prevention.
Raymore Police Chief Jan Zimmerman says the support and assistance of citizens is critical to their mission. This event is a chance to build those relationships.
“It’s a great opportunity to meet the men and women that serve our community every day, so mark your calendars and make plans to attend,” Chief Zimmerman said.
To set up a Neighborhood Watch Program in your neighborhood (or find out if your subdivision already has one) contact Captain Jim Wilson at 816-331-0530 or jwilson@raymore.com.
