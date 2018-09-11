Harrisonville school district nurses hold health fair for kids

Health screenings in Harrisonville
Harrisonville district nurses coordinated school health fairs in early September, where children were screened for things like vision, hearing, dental, height and weight.
Assisting were practical nursing students from Cass Career Center and volunteers from the Cass Community Health Foundation, the Cass County Dental Clinic and A World of Smiles.
Students in kindergarten, first grade and third grade participated. Parents received a copy of the health fair information, and district nurses will conduct additional screenings as needed.
They’re playing ‘The ‘Pajama Game’
Harrisonville High School has announced the cast and crew for “The Pajama Game,” the fall musical to be performed Nov. 1 through 3.
Cast members include Addie Howser, Alek Baker, Andrea Farren, Braeden Elifrits, Briana Chiodini, Brooklyn Fools, Caleb Baker, Camille Ginnings, Carolyn Schrock, Chayah Cunningham, Cheyenne Cesonis, Clinton Howser, Cody Crawford, Cody Dickerson, Cody Knoblauch, Daria Long, Douglas Gilmore, Emma Parker, Gabby Streeter, Halle Keeney, Hayden Ream, Jacob Miller, Jayden Osborn, Joey Fernandez, Joey Lasure, John Garfield, Kirk Webb, Kyrklind Mangan, Lauren Burlingame, Leah Bartlett, Libby East, Lily Maxwell, Madelyn Wilson, Madi Knight, Madi McGee, Maria Cesonis, Max Allen, Michael Schuhler, Noah Collins, Peyton Holden, Peyton Goss, Rebekah Bartlett, Reese Gowler, Shelbe Dishong, Steven Lafferty and Taylor Valentine.
Crew members include stage manager Breezy Semler and assistant stage managers Raven Bertrand and Gracie Wood. Crew chiefs are Danielle Lasure and Caitlin Costner, costuming; Halie Margita, hair and wigs; Joey Shopper, makeup; Victoria Poland, props master; Hunter Carlton, lighting; Hunter Hawkins, sound; William Wilson, fly lines, and Hunter Hawkins and Michael Schuhler, set construction. Crew members include Paige Quinter, Katie Fitzgerald, Piper Foreman, Thomas Rushly, Morgan Kampe, Lydia Newman, Douglas Gilmore, Jacob Allen, Christopher Magnuson, Cameron Hodge, Garrett Brown, Byron Brooks, Shelby Bryant, Bailey Lagrone, Ash Roepke, Alexander D. Johnson, Chaela Post, Manuel David Rios, Max Allen, Danielle Lasure, Jacob Miller, Garrett Yaryan, Virgil Shaddox and Samuel Austin.
