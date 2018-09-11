Curious about new trends or looking to buy? Cass County has 17 homes on ‘Parade’

Pfeifer Homes is not a large company. The home builders complete 10 to 15 projects a year. They nearly always, however, make sure to participate in the annual Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City Fall Parade of Homes.
The upcoming tour includes 17 new homes representing 12 builders in Cass County.
Justin Pfeifer is one of them. He joined Pfeifer Homes in 2011. His father, Troy, has been building homes for 32 years. They build in Cass County – as well as across the metro – specializing in custom homes. They participate in the Parade of Homes when they can.
The Pfeifers say the tour can bring in anywhere from 100 to 400 groups in a weekend.
“You can’t get or reach a wider audience than at the Parade of Homes. For the marketing investment, we get a large amount of reach and exposure on our product and our brand,” Justin Pfeifer said.
This fall, Pfeifer Homes is opening a house in the Raintree Lake Estates subdivision. They began building custom homes in the neighborhood in 2012.
“It has been around since the 1970s. It has a lot of history to it and background. We got an opportunity to be the main builder in that area for the last 51 lots, and take our time and build through it,” Justin Pfeifer said.
The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City is marking the 71st anniversary of its annual tour. The parade features a total of 330 homes in eight counties through-out the Kansas City Metro area.
More than 100 area builders are participating in this year’s tour, which runs Sept. 22 to Oct. 7. Every house on the tour will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. A free parade book is available for pickup at any of the homes on the tour or at the HBA office near I-435 and Holmes. An online search at KCParadeofHomes.com can also help parade-goers narrow down their search by price, amenities and location. The HBA has a mobile app to download at that site.
HBA communications Director Kari English says the app allows people to pick favorites and map the best route.
“We’ve done it for a couple of years. We have gotten lots of feedback and are always trying to improve it and make it more user friendly. It is a handy tool we think people like a lot,” English said.
Many tour-goers arn’t in the market for a house, but simply are trying to see the latest trends for architecture, home efficiencies and design elements.
Pfeifer says while trends cycle through, for the last few years there has been a move away from formal dining rooms and toward larger eat-in areas off the kitchen.
“A lot of our clients find they had a formal dining room in the past, and they didn’t use it. We are actually designing that footage out of the homes, or putting it in other areas that are where clients want or need it more,” Pfeifer said.
Building in Cass County, Pfeifer points to the advantages of the good Raymore-Peculiar School District. Raintree also has some nice amenities near the homes they build.
“The advantage of building in Raintree is a community lake with boating and water sports and a really nice clubhouse, pool with slides and seven miles of walking trails,” Pfeifer said.
