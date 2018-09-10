Two Ray-Pec alums honored for community contributions

Shara (Clevenger) Brice and Danielle (Gowing) George are the 2018 recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award, given to Ray-Pec High School graduates who have excelled in their careers and contributed to their communities.
The women will be honored on Sept. 14 at a luncheon, at the homecoming football game and at a tailgate party sponsored by the Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation, which gives the annual award.
About the recipients:
▪ Brice, a member of the Ray-Pec class of 1987, graduated from William Jewell College and earned a graduate degree at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where she received the Arthur Mag Fellowship.
She married the Rev. Jonathan Brice and moved to England in 1992. She developed the Epping Forest Council for Voluntary Service to support 700 voluntary organizations. Brice established Ascension Eagles cheerleading program in 1996, the London Cheerleading Academy in 2002 and Talent Central UK in 2010.
In 2005, Brice became a Member of the British Empire, an honor rarely bestowed upon non-nationals. She was named 2009 “Citizen of the Year” by the London Borough of Newham and received one of four 2010 “Woman of the Year” awards for the United Kingdom. In 2012, she carried the Olympic torch for the London games.
Brice now lives in Aspen, Colo., where her husband is rector of Christ Episcopal Church. Since 2012, she has served as Colorado’s chapter leader for Our Community Listens.
She was active in high school as well, where she was editor-in-chief of The Panther Times and led initiatives that resulted in weighted classes and the introduction of Project Graduation.
▪ George graduated from Ray-Pec High School in 1994, having gone to district schools since kindergarten. While attending Kansas State University, she lost her mother to breast cancer.
After college, George began a career in sales and management, pursuing a dream of running her own business. She has a Healthy Meal Planning Consulting business, attends the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and is a board-certified Integrative Health Consultant.
Twenty months ago, at age 40 and with three daughters under 7, George was diagnosed with breast cancer. While undergoing treatment and surgeries, she maintained her business, cared for her family and began helping women in several areas, including breast cancer. She has become an advocate for women to be proactive with their health.
In addition to family health coaching, George is writing a book about coping with trauma. She is starting to schedule public speaking events for local companies and their employees. In the future, she plans to create a program for teen and pre-teen girls to deal with societal pressures.
George lives in Overland Park with her husband, Adam, and her daughters.
