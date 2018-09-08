Raymore’s Hawk Ridge Park will soon have amphitheater, fishing docks

Hawk Ridge Ground Breaking
Work is underway in Raymore’s Hawk Ridge Park to add an amphitheater, fishing docks, shelter house, permanent restroom facility and expanded parking.
Mayor Kris Turnbow says the amenities will enhance an already popular park.
“For 10 years, this park in the heart of our community has been home to some of our most popular programs and activities, including soccer games, archery classes, the annual fishing derby and just recently, the incredibly popular Mini Mud Run with more than 400 participants,” Turnbow said.
Plans for an inclusive playground are also a part of the project. However, the full price of the inclusive playground is not covered under the 2016 voter-approved bond issue and requires community fundraising.
This is the third of the large projects approved by a no-tax-increase in 2016. The city has already completed the Raymore Activity Center and the Centerview event space as a part of the $10 million projects planned. An upgrade to T.B. Hanna Station Park is also planned. Total improvement scheduled for the 79 acre Hawk Ridge Park are estimated to cost $2.1 million. Work is planned for completion by summer of 2019.
Election equipment testing scheduled in Harrisonville
The Cass County Election Authority will hold a public testing of the voting election equipment ahead of the Nov. 6, 2018 general election as required by Missouri law. This testing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m. at the Historic Courthouse, 102 E. Wall St., Harrisonville. The public is welcome to observe this testing. If you have any questions, call the Election Authority at 816-380-8102.
Council at the Market
Raymore City Council members will be at the Farmers Market to meet citizens every Tuesday in September. At 4 p.m. at Hanna Station, council members will be available to answer questions and will be handing our information about upcoming events.
Raymore Zoning Discussion
The Raymore Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the Raymore Industrial Development project on Sept. 18. The project is proposed for 136 acres southeast of North Cass Parkway interchange. VanTrust Real Estate, LLC is requesting the approval of a light industrial development, distribution and warehousing development. Currently, much of the land is zoned residential and agricultural.
School Foundation golf tournament
The Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation sixth annual golf tournament is scheduled for Oct. 8, at the Golf Club of Creekmoor. The four-person scramble will have a shotgun start at noon. The entry fee of $100 per golfer includes lunch, green fees, cart, range balls and a gift bag. There tournament benefits the foundation, which awards grants to graduating seniors, funds mini-grants for teachers and staff members and sponsors the Teacher of the Year and Support Staff Employee of the Year recognition programs.
Scouting Opportunities for Raymore-Peculiar district
Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts are both offering opportunities for children in Raymore-Peculiar district.
Girl Scout troops are now forming in the Raymore-Peculiar School District. An open house for girls of all ages is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Ray-Pec South Middle School. Girls in grades K-12 may join Girl Scouts. For information, call 800-728-8750 or go to: www.gsksmo.org.
Raymore/Peculiar Cub Scouting Units are also open this fall for children between the ages of 5 to 11 years old. If you are interested, contact one of the four Cub Scout units in the district. “Family pack” denotes that both boy and girl dens are forming.
▪ Pack 4124, family pack, Raymore Christian Church, 500 Peace Drive, Raymore, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Bobby Balentine: 816-536-6413, Balentine.Bobby@gmail.com.
▪ Pack 4245, family pack, Peculiar United Methodist Church 20521 S. School Road, Peculiar, Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., John Dula: 816-694-6668, dulatech@gmail.com.
▪ Pack 4315, family pack, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church 1111 W Foxwood Drive, Raymore, Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Michael Hodgson: 913-620-5025, hodm1@yahoo.com.
▪ Pack 4621, First Baptist Church of Peculiar 216 E Broadway St., Peculiar, Mondays at 6:30 p.m., Matthew Hahs, 913-313-6588, mrhahs@gmail.com.
Raymore Festival in the Park
Raymore Festival in the Park is Thursday, Sept. 20, through Saturday, Sept. 22, at Raymore Memorial Park. The annual event includes a baby contest, vendor booths, concessions, a carnival, entertainment, a BBQ contest, horseshoe pitching contest, baking contest, car show, dog show and parade. The parade begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Recreation Park, and winds through Raymore to end at Raymore Elementary School. Carnival armbands can be purchased in advance for $15 ($20 at carnival) at Community Bank of Raymore or the Raymore Chamber of Commerce.
