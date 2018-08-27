Food needed for Ray-Pec children in need of snacks

Granola bars are needed for Ray-Pec kids in danger of going hungry. The Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation sponsors the Ray-Pec Cares program, which helps feed hungry members of the school community through the Caring About Nutrition initiative.
While any non-perishable food items can be dropped in the Ray-Pec Cares barrels located in the district’s K-5 buildings, the current urgent need for food pantry shelves is granola bars. Other requested snacks and food items include individual packets of cereal and oatmeal; Mac andn Cheese, soup, tuna kits, Ramen noodles, canned vegetables or fruit, snack crackers and applesauce.
Monetary donations are also welcome. Checks can be sent to director Jodie Huston and the Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation, 21005 S. School Road, P.O. Box 789, Peculiar, MO 64078. Raymore Chamber of Commerce also collects food items at the Country Club Bank building.
Sheriff’s Citizens Academy
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is now taking applications for the fall 2018 Sheriff’s Citizens Academy. The eight-week course is scheduled to begin on Sept. 5.
The program is designed to provide citizens an in-depth look at the career of law enforcement in the sheriff’s office. Citizens are instructed by deputies on the subject of patrol, jail, communications, investigations, court, and community policing. Citizens will also have the opportunity to ride along with a patrol deputy, work with jail deputies and communication officers. Each week, a new topic is introduced and discussed.
Classes are on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. until approximately 9:30 p.m.
The course is free. Participants must be 18 or older, have no felony or serious misdemeanor convictions and must be a resident or business owner in Cass County. Those interested can contact Capt. Kevin Tieman at 816-380-8615.
Senior Facility award in Belton
The Belton Caregie Village Assisted Living & Memory Care facility has earned a national award for its commitment to quality care. It was one of only three Missouri long-term care and acute care communities to receive the Bronze Commitment to Quality award for 2018.
The award, given by the American Health Care Association and National center for Assisted Living recognizes the efforts of staff and facility leaders to improve care for seniors and people with disabilities.
Tutera Senior Living & Health Care Chief Operating Officer Randy Bloom says the award shows their team is committed to listening and responding to residents, family members and staff.
“It’s rewarding to be recognized with a prestigious quality award that exemplifies the standards that guide what we do every day,” said Bloom in a press release.
Carnegie Village Assisted Living and Memory Care is located on 22 acres adjacent to the Belton Memorial Park.
