New Raymore Activity Center offers full gymnasium, volleyball court, walking track

The City of Raymore’s new activity center is ready for use.
The 16,000 square foot Raymore Activity Center at 1011 S. Madison St. includes a full court gymnasium, double volleyball court and indoor walking track. The city has not had this kind of amenity in the past. Parks programming for indoor sports has had to share space with the school district.
Parks & Recreation Director Nathan Musteen says the center will give them the ability to have a lot more versatility and space for programing during the day.
“This opens the door to do adult fitness and sports,” Musteen said. “We can do classes like kickboxing and yoga. It gives us space to do senior programs.”
The Raymore center will also be the new home for the Parks & Recreation summer camp, which currently serves about 100 children a day. In the past, an older park house facility was used. It’s scheduled for tear-down, to make space for a picnic shelter and playground.
“The building has served us well, but was ready to retire,” Musteen said.
The $3.3 million center is the second of four major projects funded by a general obligation no-tax-increase bond issue Raymore voters approved in 2016. Last year, Parks & Recreation completed the Centerview event and office space for $3.6 million.
Two other major projects paid for by the no-tax-increase bond issue are still coming.
They include a $2.1 million improvement to Hawk Ridge Park, which is set to start in September. That will include a picnic shelter, restrooms, parking and amphitheater, fishing dock, walking trail and inclusive playground for the 79-acre park.
T.B. Hanna Station will also receive about $900,000 of improvements. That park will get a walking trail, ice rink, spray park and playground. Both of those projects are scheduled to completed and ready for use in summer of 2019.
While the Raymore Activity Center was open as a voting precinct on Aug. 7, it will not be open to the public full time until mid-September. Programming at the center will start this fall. Program guides come out for Raymore Parks & Recreation the first week of September and will include activities at the center.
