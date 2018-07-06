Harrisonville Elementary hopes to have playground equipment for disabled

Harrisonville Elementary acquiring inclusive playground item
By the time classes resume in August, Harrisonville Elementary School hopes to have installed its first piece of playground equipment that’s accessible to all children, including those with disabilities.
At its most recent meeting in June, the Harrisonville school board agreed to spend $32,325 to buy and install a piece called Global Motion. The cost will be covered from the school’s activity account, which has grown over the years from fund-raisers like Major Saver, Cash for Trash, shirt sales and soda pop machine proceeds.
Administrators described the need in the board packet: “Over the past several years it has become increasingly evident that HES had students with disabilities that had no access to playground equipment. None of the current playground was ADA accessible. Several years ago, Mrs. (Jauna) Weber (school principal until this summer) and her students made the decision to work toward the goal of obtaining some inclusive equipment that could be shared by all.”
The district said it saved about $1,450 by buying the equipment through the EducationPlus COOP.
Student journalists learn the latest
Members of the RayPecNow high school media team spent time this summer learning about journalism in the age of Twitter and Instagram by attending the Media Now Digital Media Summer Camp for high school journalists.
The students are preparing to lead the Raymore-Peculiar High School yearbook, newspaper and digital publications. They attended the camp late last month at Webster University in St. Louis.
Boys/Girls State brings government to life
Four Harrisonville High School seniors participated in Girls State or Boys State this summer, where they learned about government through a hands-on simulations.
Girls State was held from June 24-30 at the University of Central Missouri. Madison Page served as the police chief for Cronin City and was a member of both the Dewitt County Central Committee and the Federalist Party State Committee. Trinity Register was the social media director for Boone City and a member of the Federalist Party State Committee.
The University of Central Missouri hosted Boys State a week earlier, June 16-23. Representing Harrisonville were Ethan Kohl, who served as the minority leader of the House, and Gage Weber, who was a Benton County delegate, firefighter and juror.
Ray-Pec robotics to hold open house July 17
The Raymore-Peculiar High School robotics team, System Meltdown, will host an open house for students and parents on July 17. Students who are interested in mechanical or electrical systems, coding, team imagery or business are invited to see what the robotics program is about. The session will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ray-Pec Academy, 21001 S. School Road in Peculiar.
Time to catch up on immunizations
The Cass County Health Department will host two immunization clinics where eligible families can receive discounted pricing for the immunizations needed for kindergarten.
The walk-in clinics are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 24 and Aug. 2. Other immunizations will be offered, too, but the price of $10 is available only for the batch of required kindergarten shots. Call 816-380-8425 to learn if your family qualifies.
Children also can receive their immunizations at other times in August, although no special pricing is available. Walk-ins are welcome at these times:
▪ Aug. 6-10: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
▪ Aug. 14-16: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ Aug. 20-24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The health department is at 300 S. Main St. in Harrisonville.
