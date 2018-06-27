Pleasant Hill forward Mackenzie Dimarco who had a shot blocked during the Chicks’ victory over St. Pius X in the Class 2 girls soccer third-place game was selected co-offensive player of the year on the Class 2 All-State team released by the Missouri State High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Pleasant Hill forward Mackenzie Dimarco who had a shot blocked during the Chicks’ victory over St. Pius X in the Class 2 girls soccer third-place game was selected co-offensive player of the year on the Class 2 All-State team released by the Missouri State High School Soccer Coaches Association. Ryan Weaver Special to the Democrat Missourian
Pleasant Hill forward Mackenzie Dimarco who had a shot blocked during the Chicks’ victory over St. Pius X in the Class 2 girls soccer third-place game was selected co-offensive player of the year on the Class 2 All-State team released by the Missouri State High School Soccer Coaches Association. Ryan Weaver Special to the Democrat Missourian

Cass County Democrat Missourian

Four Chicks receive all-state soccer recognition

By Dave McQueen

dmcqueen@kcstar.com

June 27, 2018 03:46 PM

The Pleasant Hill girls soccer team recently received more accolades following its first state-tournament season.

Pleasant Hill’s Mackenzie Dimarco was selected co-offensive player of the year and Chicks coach Al Iantorno was tabbed public school coach of the year on the Class 2 all-state team released by the Missouri State High School Soccer Coaches Association. Dimarco is one of four Chicks to receive all-state recognition.

Dimarco, a junior forward, scored 76 goals last season as she helped Pleasant Hill to an 18-9 record and a third-place finish in the Class 2 state tournament last month at Swope Soccer Village. She scored the Chicks’ goal in their 3-1 loss to Christian in the semifinals and had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory over St. Pius X in the third-place game.

Dimarco, who has scored 215 goals in her Pleasant Hill career, shared the offensive player of the year honor with Megan Heisserer of Class 2 runner-up Notre Dame of Cape Girardeau.

Iantorno was honored after guiding a breakout season at Pleasant Hill, which reached the final four for the first time after falling in the quarterfinals two of the previous three seasons. Iantorno has a 106-69-0 record in eight seasons at Pleasant Hill.

Autumn Ferguson, a senior midfielder from Pleasant Hill, was selected to the Class 2 All-State first team along with Dimarco. Junior defender Cassise Waddle and sophomore midfielder Kyleigh Rowe were placed on the second team.

Harrisonville’s Brecken Moreland, a junior midfielder, was a Class 3 honorable mention selection.

Savanna Sallas, a senior defender from Summit Christian Academy, was a first-team all-state pick in Class 1. SCA also had sophomore forward Riley Painter made the second team and junior midfielder Lilley Berry selected honorable mention.

Abby Sutberry, a sophomore midfielder from St. Michael the Archangel, was an honorable mention selection on the Class 2 all-state team.

  Comments  