Four Chicks receive all-state soccer recognition

The Pleasant Hill girls soccer team recently received more accolades following its first state-tournament season.
Pleasant Hill’s Mackenzie Dimarco was selected co-offensive player of the year and Chicks coach Al Iantorno was tabbed public school coach of the year on the Class 2 all-state team released by the Missouri State High School Soccer Coaches Association. Dimarco is one of four Chicks to receive all-state recognition.
Dimarco, a junior forward, scored 76 goals last season as she helped Pleasant Hill to an 18-9 record and a third-place finish in the Class 2 state tournament last month at Swope Soccer Village. She scored the Chicks’ goal in their 3-1 loss to Christian in the semifinals and had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory over St. Pius X in the third-place game.
Dimarco, who has scored 215 goals in her Pleasant Hill career, shared the offensive player of the year honor with Megan Heisserer of Class 2 runner-up Notre Dame of Cape Girardeau.
Iantorno was honored after guiding a breakout season at Pleasant Hill, which reached the final four for the first time after falling in the quarterfinals two of the previous three seasons. Iantorno has a 106-69-0 record in eight seasons at Pleasant Hill.
Autumn Ferguson, a senior midfielder from Pleasant Hill, was selected to the Class 2 All-State first team along with Dimarco. Junior defender Cassise Waddle and sophomore midfielder Kyleigh Rowe were placed on the second team.
Harrisonville’s Brecken Moreland, a junior midfielder, was a Class 3 honorable mention selection.
Savanna Sallas, a senior defender from Summit Christian Academy, was a first-team all-state pick in Class 1. SCA also had sophomore forward Riley Painter made the second team and junior midfielder Lilley Berry selected honorable mention.
Abby Sutberry, a sophomore midfielder from St. Michael the Archangel, was an honorable mention selection on the Class 2 all-state team.
