Overland Park policeman, 23, dies of COVID-19 after long hospitalization, chief says

Freddie Castro, a 23-year-old Overland Park police officer, has died after he was hospitalized with COVID-19, Chief Frank Donchez announced Tuesday on social media.

“Freddie was young, enthusiastic and so proud to be a police officer. He left a lasting impact on our department and we will miss him,” the post said. “Please keep Freddie’s family and friends and his OPPD family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Castro joined the police department in March 2019. He had been in the hospital for at least one month as of last Friday, Officer John Lacy, police spokesman, previously told The Star.

Castro began experiencing cold- and pneumonia-like symptoms in mid-July, according to a Facebook message posted Friday by the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 21.

According to the police lodge, Castro’s condition worsened after he was admitted to the hospital for COVID complications and pneumonia. Castro was moved to ICU and placed on a ventilator, but he continued to get worse, suffering multiple heart attacks and strokes.

The Star’s Glenn E. Rice contributed to this report.