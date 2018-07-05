Tabby, chocolate lab looking for forever homes

Dixon
Age: 11 weeks old
Breed: Brown and chocolate tabby
Gender: Male
Dixon is an adorable little boy with the cutest face. He is very playful and sweet like his brothers, Nix and Saxon. He is neutered, microchipped, litter box-trained and has had his first round of kitten vaccinations. Come by and see him and other kittens at the shelter on Saturday from 11-3 or set up an appointment.
Racquel
Age: 2 years old
Breed: Chocolate Lab
Gender: Female
Racquel has a sweet personality. She was found with her “sister,” Romy, who in addition to being bonded to each other, appear to like other dogs, too. Racquel needs a little work on leash, but is very eager to learn and please people. She appears to be house trained.
For information about hours or directions for Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, visit parkvilleshelter.com or call 816-587-0918.
Comments